Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Eye on Valley Business: Lisa’s Writing ServicesSuzy Jacobson CherryScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver was over 2x legal limit before deadly Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is accused of driving drunk, causing a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband as they were on their way to a friend’s house in Scottsdale last week. On Dec. 30, just after 7 p.m., police began receiving calls...
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
KOLD-TV
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
KTAR.com
Man arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine found during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A man was arrested by Mesa police after 200 pounds of methamphetamine were found in his car during a recent traffic stop. Eric Leon, 36, was pulled over for speeding on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway near 40th Street in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, according to police.
AZFamily
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Mesa last week, police say. On Dec. 30, police arrested 33-year-old Heath Daniel and his wife, Vanessa, 37, for the murder of Jose Ramirez, 31, who was found shot to death.
KTAR.com
Driver suspected of DUI in fatal wrong-way crash in north Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A woman died and three others were injured after a man suspected of DUI drove the wrong way on a north Scottsdale road and caused a collision on Friday evening, authorities said. Joshua Grabek, 48, is accused of driving his 2013 Subaru Legacy southbound in the northbound...
KTAR.com
1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Phoenix police: Shooting that injured 9 grew out of argument
A shooting in west Phoenix that injured a pregnant woman and eight other people grew out of an argument between two people at a late-night party, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, another injured after being shot in Phoenix while driving on I-10
PHOENIX - A man was killed and another was badly hurt after being shot while driving on I-10 in Phoenix, the police department said on New Year's Day. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. near I-10 and University Drive. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.
AZFamily
Woman accused of extreme DUI in deadly Surprise crash assaulted officer, docs say
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged DUI driver is facing additional charges as court documents revealed the woman tried assaulting officers and appeared to have resisted arrest following a deadly wreck in Surprise. Police say 29-year-old Chalsey Brown showed multiple signs of impairment after she allegedly rear-ended another vehicle...
KOLD-TV
Surprise family remembers grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise family is grieving the loss of Daniel Duran. The 57-year-old was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning of New Year’s Day. He is remembered as a loving family man. “He was pure joy, happiness, there was never a sad moment with him,” said his son Robert Duran.
AZFamily
Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
ABC 15 News
Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
AZFamily
‘We’ve never seen him’: Family of Phoenix murder victim says they didn’t know suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of Destiny Hernandez is relieved someone is being held accountable for her murder. For the first time since a man accused of killing Hernandez was arrested last week, her family is speaking with Arizona’s Family. Officers said that 18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott was arrested...
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died.
AZFamily
Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect
Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
Comments / 0