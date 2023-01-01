ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KOLD-TV

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are on scene of a shooting involving officers in southwest Phoenix. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South 36th Drive, near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. Details are currently limited on what led up to the shooting, but a suspect has been taken to an area hospital. Phoenix police confirm no officers were injured.
AZFamily

Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
KTAR.com

1 dead, another injured after shooting on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was killed and another is injured after a suspect shot at their vehicle on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene near University Drive and the I-10 and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily

Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
AZFamily

Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
ABC 15 News

Mesa husband and wife arrested on homicide charges

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say a man and woman were arrested in connection to a late December shooting following an investigation. Officials say 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez was found dead in a roadway near 8th Avenue and Country Club Road. No shell casings were found near Ramirez's body,...
AZFamily

Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect

Family of 19-year-old killed in Phoenix says they didn't know suspect. On July 13, 2022, police say Destiny Hernandez was at a home when several people broke in and began shooting. Hernandez was shot multiple times and died. Hundreds without power after winter storm hits northern Arizona. Updated: 4 hours...
