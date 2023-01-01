ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Where He 'Thinks' He Will Be Coaching In 2023

Earlier this week, reports emerged connecting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to two different NFL teams. Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's opening.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Wisconsin announces Longo, Tressel have joined Fickell’s staff

MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell‘s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin. Wisconsin announced the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy