Hillsdale, NJ

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen

A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
MILFORD, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
jerseysbest.com

Perk up with a cup of coffee at these cute N.J. cafes

New Jersey is a densely packed state, but we’re also a hyped-on-caffeine one with our abundance of coffee shops. Spending time in a cozy cafe is one of the best ways to laze away a cold, winter afternoon. Plus, ceramic mugs make excellent handwarmers! Below is a small list of interesting places to go. We recommend finding a coffee purveyor near your exit because we all like to be in a place where everybody knows your name.
UTAH STATE
NJ.com

Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday

Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit

Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
metro-magazine.com

NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System

NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE

