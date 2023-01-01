Read full article on original website
John Metro, the city’s business administrator, also practiced double dipping
A local watchdog organization’s complaint against Jersey City officials receiving multiple paychecks from taxpayer funded jobs has expanded to include the city’s business administrator. In a letter sent out to the Hudson Reporter, CivicJC called out City Council members and the Fulop administration for practicing “double dipping,” a...
New City park closes as county launches $5.7M renovation of Demarest Kill Dam
County officials say they're investing $5.7 million to rehabilitate the dam to bring it up to modern safety standards.
Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise
WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow
I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
rcbizjournal.com
State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security
State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
metro-magazine.com
NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System
NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
rocklanddaily.com
Readers Write: Response to Rockland Response Regarding School Taxes
My question is regarding the Thursday, December 29 response from Shimmy Rose regarding taxes. First, I greatly appreciate his time and effort. Second, he responded by saying we have 10,000 public school children and lots of children getting bused, and that's why our taxes are so high. The issue is...
Positively New Jersey: Nutley man's book recounts how he overcame road rage, seeks to help other angry drivers
Gennaro Lombardi had a record of license suspensions, accidents and fights.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Township Council bids fond farewell to Mayor Parisi
WEST ORANGE, NJ — At the Dec. 20 West Orange Township Council meeting, the township took time to honor longtime Mayor Robert D. Parisi, who will be leaving office at the end of the year. Parisi has served as mayor for the past 12 years — and as a...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
thepressgroup.net
Two from WT quit school board: Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo out; applications sought
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The 2022 president and a regular member of the board of the Westwood Regional School district, both from the township and with time left in their terms, have quit the board. Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo tendered their resignations in late December 2022. Romano’s term expires...
talkofthesound.com
FRIDAY MORNING MASSACRE: In Final Act, City Manager Fires Entire New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority Board
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 31, 2022) — Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager, fired the entire Board of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority. Strome retired Friday after two decades as New Rochelle City Manager. The NRMHA website (which may not be entirely up to...
rocklanddaily.com
Assemblyman-Elect Lawler Presents Heimishe Yid as Citizen of the Year Award
Assemblyman-Elect Mike Lawler honored five Rockland County residents for their tremendous service to the community as Citizens of the Year. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 28. Chaim Lebowitz was among those recognized, along with Rob Chiapperino, Alan F. Seebach, Sr., Father Mike Petit-Homme, and Brianna Tuckey. “When...
Renowned Hudson County Cardiologist Named Medical Director
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, has announced the appointment of Raashan Williams, M.D. to the position of Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson...
newjerseylocalnews.com
After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.
After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
N.J. mansion where brazen 1921 robbery involving socialite Brooke Astor took place is for sale
On Nov. 1, 1921, a burglar broke into Anthony Kuser’s mansion on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville and chloroformed the multimillionaire and 17 other occupants while they slept. The thief absconded with 40 pieces of jewelry valued at $20,000.
