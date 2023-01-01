ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodcliff Lake, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Hey, taxpayers! Wayne, NJ mayor could get a 647% raise

WAYNE — Among its first orders of business in 2023, the Wayne Township Council will consider whether to change the mayor’s role into a full-time position — complete with a pay bump that’s 647% higher. Wayne’s mayoral post has been a part-time role within the town...
WAYNE, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow

I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County.Photo byJoseph ChanonUnsplash. I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County. A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

State Comptroller Audits of Local School Districts Reveal Multiple Failures On Asset Management and IT Security

State Comptroller Audit of Pearl River School District Reveals Failures To Monitor & Account For Fixed Assets. A recently released audit conducted by the New York State Comptroller’s Office concluded the Pearl River Union Free School District has improperly monitored and failed to account for fixed assets. School district officials did not properly monitor and account for 70 percent of fixed assets reviewed by the state auditors totaling $546,527, and failed to follow their own Board-adopted fixed asset policies, according to the report.
PEARL RIVER, NY
metro-magazine.com

NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System

NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Readers Write: Response to Rockland Response Regarding School Taxes

My question is regarding the Thursday, December 29 response from Shimmy Rose regarding taxes. First, I greatly appreciate his time and effort. Second, he responded by saying we have 10,000 public school children and lots of children getting bused, and that's why our taxes are so high. The issue is...
MONSEY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Assemblyman-Elect Lawler Presents Heimishe Yid as Citizen of the Year Award

Assemblyman-Elect Mike Lawler honored five Rockland County residents for their tremendous service to the community as Citizens of the Year. The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 28. Chaim Lebowitz was among those recognized, along with Rob Chiapperino, Alan F. Seebach, Sr., Father Mike Petit-Homme, and Brianna Tuckey. “When...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ

