ucfknights.com

Men's Hoops to Face ECU in Greenville

ORLANDO – The UCF men's basketball team is set for another road contest as they visit ECU for a 7 p.m. tip on Wednesday inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Knights are coming off a tough loss to No. 3 Houston, a game that saw them down eight at halftime. UCF was unphased and came out of the locker room on fire, scoring nine straight points to take a one-point lead. The Black and Gold built a lead as high as four but couldn't pull off the upset, falling 71-65 to the Cougars.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Haulcy adds experience and skillset to help Cougars in Big12

The Houston Cougars picked up a nice addition to the defensive side of the ball via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday when New Mexico freshman safety Adari Haulcy announced he was returning home to the city of Houston to continue his collegiate career. Haulcy played his high school football...
HOUSTON, TX
tsusports.com

Late Run By Southern Denies Women's Basketball 1st Win

A hot start by the Texas Southern University women's basketball team -would turn into a sluggish finish as the Tigers dropped a 70-62 decision to Southern University to open play in the Southwestern Athletic Conference for both teams. "I feel like we were a little lethargic," said TSU first-year head...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022

As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot

HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Houston Woman Escapes After 5 Terrifying Days of Brutal Torture

Dating online has skyrocketed as the modern-day option for many singles in Texas. However, there's always that one unthinkable fear of meeting someone you don't know. For one Houston woman, an online dating encounter turned into one of the scariest possible scenarios she could have ever imagined. A HORRIFIC ONLINE...
HOUSTON, TX
localmemphis.com

Houston Middle School opens first major addition with $17 million facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 950 students at Houston Middle School have a brand new facility after a ribbon-cutting on Monday. Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, said that the needs of the school were looked into and planning went into how the new space would "accommodate those needs."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Second person files lawsuit against HCU, former assistant track coach

HOUSTON - A second person has filed a lawsuit against Houston Christian University and a former assistant track coach there. The new plaintiff claims Sesar Figueroa sexually assaulted her, while he was her coach last year. Both lawsuits claim the university "paid, promoted and harbored a sexual predator for years."
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

SPSO to escort body of deputy who died on vacation

MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies will escort the body of Deputy Adam Nelson from Houston, Texas today. Nelson, 26, died Dec. 29 of a medical emergency while on vacation with his family in Colorado. Texas law enforcement officers will join in the escort from Houston. Other Louisiana law...
SABINE PARISH, LA

