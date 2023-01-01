ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montvale, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire at the Harristown Road exit around 4 p.m.The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
metro-magazine.com

NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System

NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PIX11

Masks going back on in some NJ schools

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city

Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
GARFIELD, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Council passes 188 Broadway redevelopment plan

WOODCLIFF LAKE—The Borough Council has voted to accept the Planning Board’s recommendation to designate 188 Broadway as a “non-condemnation redevelopment area” and approved its planning consultant to create a redevelopment plan for the 3.3-acre site. The Dec. 22, 2022 vote was 4-1. Councilwoman Josephine Higgins voted...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

‘If and when funds are available and approved’

Those who attend with North Bergen Board of Commissioners meetings are familiar with a certain phrase: “If and when funds are available and approved.”. The phrase is attached to any resolution authorizing payments from the township to any entity. At a recent meeting, Mayor Nicholas Sacco explained the meaning of the phrase.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy