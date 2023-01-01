Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)
Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire at the Harristown Road exit around 4 p.m.The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.…
metro-magazine.com
NJ TRANSIT Exploring Options for Hudson-Bergen Light Rail System
NJ TRANSIT announced it is preparing for the upcoming procurement for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail system by hosting an industry forum on Jan. 11. Since its inception in 2000, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail has operated under the initial design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) contract. As that contract gets...
Police Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Upper-Floor Tenant, 88, In Teaneck Apartment Building Fire
UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights of stairs to safety, authorities said.Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman –…
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified
Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Masks going back on in some NJ schools
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Thousands of students and staff members in New Jersey will return to school Tuesday with masks back on. At least two larger New Jersey communities are implementing the mask measure amidst rising COVID, Flu and RSV cases. “Sickness is getting worse, more kids are getting sick,” said Paterson mother Anastasia Dugans. […]
Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers
Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said. Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 after colleagues...
2 ice fishermen found dead at Splitrock Reservoir in New Jersey
The victims were said to be a 64-year-old man from Clifton and a 76-year-old man from Passaic.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in N.J. city
Police in Bergen County are investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a pedestrian dead. The victim was struck about 8:50 p.m. on Outwater Lane in Garfield by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. No description of the vehicle or driver was released early Wednesday. The Bergen...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Police shoot fugitive wanted in Elmwood Park, NJ attempted murder
MONTVILLE — A man wanted for attempted murder in Bergen County was shot and killed in a police-involved incident in Morris County that left two officers wounded, the state Attorney General’s Office announced. The firefight unfolded on Saturday after 7 p.m. in a motel along Route 46 in...
thepressgroup.net
Council passes 188 Broadway redevelopment plan
WOODCLIFF LAKE—The Borough Council has voted to accept the Planning Board’s recommendation to designate 188 Broadway as a “non-condemnation redevelopment area” and approved its planning consultant to create a redevelopment plan for the 3.3-acre site. The Dec. 22, 2022 vote was 4-1. Councilwoman Josephine Higgins voted...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center
Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
Stolen Car Flips 21 Feet Off Embankment Onto North Jersey Cars (VIDEO)
Stunning footage shows a stolen vehicle flipping more than 21 feet over an embankment before narrowly missing a homeowner and landing on two vehicles in North Jersey on New Year's Eve (scroll for video).The driver of the vehicle apparently lost control and drove over the embankment before crashing …
Fishermen ID’d after fatal fall through frozen NJ reservoir
The Morris County, NJ, prosecutor’s office has identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The men were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy had scheduled...
MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police
UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed. James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on...
‘If and when funds are available and approved’
Those who attend with North Bergen Board of Commissioners meetings are familiar with a certain phrase: “If and when funds are available and approved.”. The phrase is attached to any resolution authorizing payments from the township to any entity. At a recent meeting, Mayor Nicholas Sacco explained the meaning of the phrase.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
