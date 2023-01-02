ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second one in less than 2 weeks

By Allen Cone & Darryl Coote
 4 days ago

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fG6Af_0k0Xmqc700
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California on Sunday in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey. Image by U.S. Geological Survey

The quake hit at 11:35 a.m. PDT about 30 miles south of Eureka and was centered about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, USGS said . The earthquake occurred at a depth of 17.3 miles, according to preliminary information from the agency.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said they were monitoring the situation and were working with local officials on assessing the extent of the damage.

"Stay safe -- check gas and water lines for damages or leaks, prepare for aftershocks and remember to drop, cover and hold on," his office tweeted .

A 6.4 earthquake struck the region on Dec. 20 , killing two people.

Rio Dell, with a population of 3,367, is 267.5 miles north of Sacramento.

"It was crazy. The earthquake felt more violent this time," Rio Dell Mayi Garnes told CNN . "It was shorter, but more violent. My refrigerator moved 2 feet. Things came out of the refrigerator. There's a crack in my wall from the violence of it."

In the earlier quake, Garnes said 27 homes were red-tagged, meaning they were unsafe due to damage . Another 73 homes were yellow-tagged in Rio Dell.

Comments / 60

Cindy Hansen
4d ago

I was born and raised in the Bay Area and my luck, I just so happened to move into San Francisco during 1989 when a very large earthquake hit, 7.1 I think. I now live in Washington and don't feel anything LOL but my gut tells me that it's coming, California is due it's been a while and that scares the hell out of me. it's not if it's going to happen, it's when it's going to happen.

Reply(14)
14
Sandle Paws
4d ago

Let it fall right off into the ocean! Waiting for the big one to happen.... hopefully sooner than later. That's what happens when too many Libs congregate....God puts his foot down and says enough!

Reply(9)
24
Paul The Wall
4d ago

Is this the same earthquake they've reported on for two weeks or a new one. Newsbreak love to run the same stories over and over...

Reply
5
