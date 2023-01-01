Harry Styles is home for the holidays! The 28-year-old “As It Was” hitmaker spent some quality family time with his mother, Anne Twist, his sister, Gemma Styles, and Gemma’s boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, over the weekend, which was documented in a heartwarming selfie Anne, 55, shared on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The photograph, seen in the third slide of the below carousel, showed the happy family grinning wide as they spent some time in a green field. They all wore winter coats to keep warm, with Harry in a yellow The North Face puffer jacket that was layered over a blue hoodie and a black North Face base layer.

7 DAYS AGO