Read full article on original website
Related
Reese Witherspoon Poses With All 3 of Look-Alike Kids in Festive Family Photo
Her mini-mes! Reese Witherspoon proved how strong her genes are while posing for a holiday picture with her three children. “Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours ! 🥰🎄✨,” Witherspoon, 46, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, alongside a festive photo with daughter Ava, 23, […]
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
New Year’s Eve: How celebrities including Kate Hudson, Courtney Cox and Kylie Jenner brought in 2023
People around the world woke up to a fresh start on 1 January, as the calendars are reset and a new year gets underway. Before we fully embrace 2023, here’s a round-up of how stars such as Kate Hudson, Kylie Jenner, Courtney Cox, and Jonathan Bailey rung in the New Year. Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show star combined the best of both worlds, and posted a photograph of herself posing in “high fashion with comfy footwear” at her home this New Year’s Eve. Witherspoon paired a white dress, complete with a black bow belt, with white slides for her final...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
The couple celebrated the holiday with Zooey’s two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter after moving into their new home together Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending their fourth Christmas together — but in a very special new setting. The couple celebrated the holidays in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Deschanel's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik). "Christmas photo dump!" Deschanel, 42, wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos...
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, Rocks See-Through Sweatshirt Over Black Swimsuit On Vacation: Photo
After a showstopping Barbie swimsuit look on Christmas, Sarah Michelle Gellar is ready for her next close-up! The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer star, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 27, to show off another resort-ready vacation look. In the photo, the mom of two looked youthful and stunning in a black swimsuit with ruffled sleeves, layered by a white netted hoodie-style cover up. She finished the look with a white manicure, pink ball cap reading “White Lotus Resort & Spa,” and double braids. “Vacation Sarah at her best…. Just waiting ‘for some high-end gays’ to join me,” she cleverly captioned the snap.
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
Ben Affleck Gives Stepson Max, 14, A Sweet Hug & Kiss While Leaving The Studio: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife Jennifer Lopez‘s son Max‘s bond was on full display on Dec. 19. The actor and his stepson, 14, were photographed when they shared a hug and kiss as they walked outside of a studio in Los Angeles, CA. Ben wore a beige blazer over a light-colored sweater, black pants, and gray, blue, and white Nike sneakers during the memorable moment, while Max donned a gray hoodie, black pants, and gray slip-on Vans shoes.
Kaley Cuoco Kisses Tom Pelphrey As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Lunch Date
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40, paused for a kiss while on a lunch outing near Calabasas, CA on Dec. 12. The soon-to-be-mom’s baby bump was covered up by her oversized brown Gucci hoodie, which she paired with grey Nike sweatpants and pink slides. Kaley accessorized her look with brown sunglasses and a simple gold chain necklace for the casual date.
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Harry Styles Spends Christmas At Home With Family After Olivia Wilde Split: See Photo
Harry Styles is home for the holidays! The 28-year-old “As It Was” hitmaker spent some quality family time with his mother, Anne Twist, his sister, Gemma Styles, and Gemma’s boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, over the weekend, which was documented in a heartwarming selfie Anne, 55, shared on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The photograph, seen in the third slide of the below carousel, showed the happy family grinning wide as they spent some time in a green field. They all wore winter coats to keep warm, with Harry in a yellow The North Face puffer jacket that was layered over a blue hoodie and a black North Face base layer.
WUSA
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Tie the Knot in New Year's Eve Ceremony
Entering 2023 with wedding bells still chiming! Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot in a very special New Year's Eve ceremony!. The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the evening of Dec. 31, People reports.
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares How Watching the Show Affects Relationship With Dad Kody
Gwendlyn Brown is opening up about her relationship with her father, Kody Brown. The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife, Christine Brown, posted a new YouTube recap of a recent episode of the family's TLC series, Sister Wives. In it, a fan asked if seeing what Kody says about...
WUSA
Brody Jenner Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner is going to be a dad! Over the weekend, the former The Hills star kicked off 2023 by sharing that he and his girlfriend, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, are expecting their first child. "To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of...
WUSA
Justin Long Pens Epic 40th Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Kate Bosworth
Justin Long is celebrating his lady love on her special day. The Barbarian star penned a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, Kate Bosworth, in recognition of her 40th birthday. Long, 44, took to Instagram on Monday to share a lengthy tribute to the birthday girl, alongside a slideshow of sweet...
Comments / 0