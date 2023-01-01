ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickenson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Appalachian Wireless to stop 3G service in early January

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is upgrading its services. A news release from the company said it will shutdown its “3G/CDMA” network in early January 2023. The company switched its data service over to 4G/LTE in December. It has encouraged customers with older devices to switch...
wymt.com

Behavioral Health Specialist gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being. “There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016. The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County....
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
INDEPENDENCE, VA
John M. Dabbs

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer

Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wymt.com

Harlan County gathers to honor ‘pillar of the community’ Bill Ellis

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks gathered at the Harlan County High School gymnasium on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Harlan County broadcasting legend Bill Ellis. An avid sports fan, Ellis was known as the ‘Voice of the Black Bears.’ Ellis would call Harlan County High School basketball games on the radio with his wife Tami.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WJHL

Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
MENDOTA, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds

City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Winter weather increases water woes in Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County’s water woes continue, only heightened by the winter weather that left many disconnected. A main water line break kicked off a chain reaction of breaks throughout the county, leaving some communities tapped out for more than 10 days. As crews worked through the...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leslie County school launched new teaching program to spark early interest in teaching

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Area Technology Center is now offering a Teaching and Learning Pathway. “I’m passionate about what I do, and I want these kids to know that they can make a difference in the lives of others for sure. For sure and I think that’s what teachers they make a difference,” said instructor Kristy Roark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy