Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Appalachian Wireless to stop 3G service in early January
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is upgrading its services. A news release from the company said it will shutdown its “3G/CDMA” network in early January 2023. The company switched its data service over to 4G/LTE in December. It has encouraged customers with older devices to switch...
wymt.com
Behavioral Health Specialist gives tips on maintaining New Year’s resolutions
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being. “There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance officials hope for housing support during legislative session
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new $150 million housing recovery strategy will be on the docket for the regular legislative session this year. AHEART, or Affordable Housing Emergency Recovery Trust fund, would help lay out a groundwork for how Kentucky responds to disasters and provide immediate funding for disaster recovery.
wymt.com
Fmr. State Rep. Angie Hatton reflects on 2022, time in office
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - She is perhaps one of the best known names in Eastern Kentucky politics. Former state representative, former House Minority Whip and Letcher County native Angie Hatton took office in 2016. The 94th District originally covered all of Letcher County along with part of Pike County....
wymt.com
New Knott County non-profit receives $31,500 from a Kentucky cattle farmer’s holiday charity raffle
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kate Clemons said she felt called upon to serve food to people in the Knott County community. “Because of this I know every day that this is what he created me to do, and if you just trust in God the possibilities are endless,” said Clemons.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
wymt.com
Kentucky facing blood shortage, mobile blood drives to kick off across EKY
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the pandemic, flooding in July, and the holidays, officials with the Kentucky Blood Center say the state is facing a blood shortage and are encouraging folks to come out to mobile blood drives and give back to their communities. “At the same time, there’s...
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions
The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
The Tomahawk
Local cattleman Rick Snyder first in Johnson County to raise new breed of cattle
There’s a new bull on the block. And no, he’s not “just a baldie.”. The white-faced Black Hereford cattle breed is relatively new to the cattle industry but has quickly gained a cult following. And the breed has found an advocate in local cattle farmer Rick Snyder of Snyder and Son Farms.
Herald and Tribune
Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer
Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
wymt.com
Harlan County gathers to honor ‘pillar of the community’ Bill Ellis
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks gathered at the Harlan County High School gymnasium on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Harlan County broadcasting legend Bill Ellis. An avid sports fan, Ellis was known as the ‘Voice of the Black Bears.’ Ellis would call Harlan County High School basketball games on the radio with his wife Tami.
Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
Mendota triple-murder suspect pleads guilty
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man accused of murdering three women in Mendota, Virginia has pleaded guilty less than a week before a jury trial was set to begin. James Michael Wright pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday
WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
993thex.com
Lynn Garden Corridor Study Paid For With 105 Thousand Dollars Of American Rescue Act Funds
City officials in Kingsport will use 105 thousand dollars of American Rescue Act Funds to pay for a recently announced Lynn Garden Corridor Study for future development in the area. Nashville based consulting firm, Kimley Horn will then conduct the study that will include a site visit, market research and a review of the existing land use along both sides of Lynn Garden Drive. A demographics study will also be conducted to examine household composition, income, education, and tenure. That data will be used to analyze short and long term potential for the Lynn Garden Corridor. The study is expected to be completed this summer.
wymt.com
Winter weather increases water woes in Martin County
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County’s water woes continue, only heightened by the winter weather that left many disconnected. A main water line break kicked off a chain reaction of breaks throughout the county, leaving some communities tapped out for more than 10 days. As crews worked through the...
wymt.com
Leslie County school launched new teaching program to spark early interest in teaching
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Area Technology Center is now offering a Teaching and Learning Pathway. “I’m passionate about what I do, and I want these kids to know that they can make a difference in the lives of others for sure. For sure and I think that’s what teachers they make a difference,” said instructor Kristy Roark.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
Comments / 0