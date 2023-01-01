HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether it’s to lose weight, start a business, or to reduce stress, just setting goals for the New Year can benefit your well-being. “There are a lot of benefits to setting goals or making New Year’s resolutions,” said behavioral health specialist Dr. Jonathan Martin. “It’s always good to have a good idea of what you want to do or what you want to change or kind of pick certain aspects of your life that you want to focus on, or improve on based on how the previous year was.”

