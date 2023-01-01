Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NBC Sports
How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
NHL
Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
FOX Sports
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday. After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Hockey Writers
3 AHL Bruins Who Deserve a Shot to Replace Greer & Smith
There have not been too many lineup decisions that first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had to face in 2022-23. Why should he as his team has been one of the best since the puck dropped on the season on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals? They are getting production from up and down the lineup, the defense, and goaltending.
NBC Sports
Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success
BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Golden Knights – 1/2/23
The Colorado Avalanche suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena. A good showing in the first and third periods was not enough, with a costly middle frame being the difference, a period where the Golden Knights scored two unanswered goals.
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 2-1 Winter Classic Win Over Penguins
Through the first 40 minutes of the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, it was not the best first two periods that the Boston Bruins have put together through their first 36 games of 2022-23. They were outshot, outplayed, and out-hustled on nearly every shift, but as they have throughout the first half of the season, they saved their best for last.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ DeBrusk Having Career-Year
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that Jake DeBrusk wanted to be traded away from the Boston Bruins. Whether he would be traded at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, during the 2022 offseason or retained was anyone’s guess. Fast forward to the 2022-23 season and DeBrusk is having a career year and is thriving on a team he loves and in a city he considers home.
