Boston, MA

NHL

Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic

Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Penguins' Danton Heinen not surprised at Montgomery's Bruins success

BOSTON -- The Bruins gave Jim Montgomery a second chance at being an NHL head coach over the summer, and it's safe to say he's made the most of the opportunity so far. The B's enter Monday's 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a league-best 28-4-4 record. They are the first team in the event's history (2008 to the present) to play in this game while leading the league standings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane exits game vs. Lightning

Kane played on the top line along with Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou throughout the first and second periods. He registered 12:57 of ice time and two shots on goal. Kane briefly left the Jan. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks after taking a hit to the right leg by Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

How Jim Montgomery Sees David Pastrnak’s ‘Swagger’ Aid Bruins

BOSTON — David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in several key offensive categories. The abundant goal-scorer leads the team in confidence, too. Whether it’s with his pregame suits or his array of jaw-dropping offensive moves, Pastrnak’s swagger on the Bruins goes unmatched. And Bruins first-year coach Jim...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

OTR: Bruins ‘All In’, Hughes Hat Trick For Devils? (+)

The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
BOSTON, MA

