32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
Narcity
Health Canada Is Looking To Hire People To Work Admin Jobs & No Experience Or Degree Is Needed
Health Canada is looking to hire people for admin jobs across the country and you don't need a degree or any experience to get hired. With these government of Canada jobs, Health Canada has a casual inventory open for clerical and administrative support positions and program officer positions. The inventory...
monitordaily.com
CHG-MERIDIAN Appoints Welzer Chief Sales Officer
CHG-MERIDIAN appointed Daniel Welzer to its board of management in the role of chief sales officer on Jan. 1. Welzer succeeded Frank Kottmann, who stepped down after 10 years of service. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Frank Kottmann, who has played a crucial part in driving...
salestechstar.com
Contact Center Compliance Names Isaac Shloss New Chief Product Officer
Contact Center Compliance announced that it has hired Isaac Shloss to be its new Chief Product Officer. This is a new position within Contact Center Compliance and Shloss’s hire represents a commitment to innovative product development of call deliverability and marketing compliance solutions. “Isaac comes to us with an...
salestechstar.com
Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO
Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
petage.com
Pet Food Brand Wet Noses Reappoints Galligan as CEO, Quinn as COO
Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announces that Jasmine “Jazz” Galligan has rejoined the company as chief executive officer, effective September 20, 2022. In 2019, Galligan moved on and moved to Mexico with her family of five kids and three dogs, after successfully running the company for 23 years. In September 2022, she was asked to rejoin the company. Jazz accepted, and instantly reached out to Jeff Quinn, her close friend and former COO.
Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves
It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
AgTech Leader ProducePay Appoints Global Corporate Veteran Patrick McCullough as New Chief Executive Officer
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Following a breakout year of accelerated growth and commercial milestones, ProducePay, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, today announced the appointment of Patrick McCullough as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer—succeeding Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005287/en/ Patrick McCullough is new CEO of ProducePay (Photo: Business Wire)
Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
sheenmagazine.com
Entertainment Lawyer Keisha R. Perry Walker Provide Tips on How to Manage Being Mom, Wife, and Top Attorney
Many people wonder how powerful women are able to manage it all. There is a myth that you must be single with no kids to reach your career goals as a Black woman. Well, Keisha R. Perry Walker seamlessly is a loving wife to super TV producer, Ty Walker, a mother of two, and one of the best entertainment lawyers in the United States and contradicts that myth. “I hope that my story and example help people to know that you are who you choose to be, not based on who people label you to be. I hope to inspire young women that they can have a successful business, marriage, children, travel, and have strong relationships too, explains Keisha.
Entrepreneurship in the United States: A Guide to the Most Lucrative Industries
The United States is a diverse and dynamic country with a thriving economy, making it an attractive place for entrepreneurs and business owners. Here are a few potential business opportunities in the United States:
