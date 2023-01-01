ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
beckersdental.com

3 dental leadership moves

A DSO that named its chief dental officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Dec. 28:. 1. Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. 2. Former Microsoft director Stephen Fong joined dental software company Planet DDS as CFO.
monitordaily.com

CHG-MERIDIAN Appoints Welzer Chief Sales Officer

CHG-MERIDIAN appointed Daniel Welzer to its board of management in the role of chief sales officer on Jan. 1. Welzer succeeded Frank Kottmann, who stepped down after 10 years of service. “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Frank Kottmann, who has played a crucial part in driving...
salestechstar.com

Contact Center Compliance Names Isaac Shloss New Chief Product Officer

Contact Center Compliance announced that it has hired Isaac Shloss to be its new Chief Product Officer. This is a new position within Contact Center Compliance and Shloss’s hire represents a commitment to innovative product development of call deliverability and marketing compliance solutions. “Isaac comes to us with an...
salestechstar.com

Knoema Announces Erik Mitchell of Seek Data as New CEO

Knoema, the premier data platform which makes the world’s data discoverable and actionable, along with its subsidiary Seek Data, the leading Retail and CPG cloud data & analytics consultancy are pleased to announce Erik Mitchell as CEO, effective January 1st, 2023. Seek Data was acquired by Knoema in July...
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005257/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
petage.com

Pet Food Brand Wet Noses Reappoints Galligan as CEO, Quinn as COO

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announces that Jasmine “Jazz” Galligan has rejoined the company as chief executive officer, effective September 20, 2022. In 2019, Galligan moved on and moved to Mexico with her family of five kids and three dogs, after successfully running the company for 23 years. In September 2022, she was asked to rejoin the company. Jazz accepted, and instantly reached out to Jeff Quinn, her close friend and former COO.
The Associated Press

Experity Announces Appointment of Brian Berning as Chief Financial Officer

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, announced the appointment of Brian Berning as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. This appointment follows the recent acquisition of Experity by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005089/en/ Brian Berning, Chief Financial Officer of Experity (Photo: Business Wire)
WWD

What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves

It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

AgTech Leader ProducePay Appoints Global Corporate Veteran Patrick McCullough as New Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Following a breakout year of accelerated growth and commercial milestones, ProducePay, the marketplace transforming the global produce industry into a more connected and sustainable supply chain, today announced the appointment of Patrick McCullough as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer—succeeding Pablo Borquez Schwarzbeck who has served as CEO since founding the company in 2014. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005287/en/ Patrick McCullough is new CEO of ProducePay (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Masonite Announces Retail Availability of M-Pwr™ Smart Doors

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems, today announced that its M-Pwr™ Smart Doors will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are the first residential exterior doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005117/en/ Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors, the first residential front doors to integrate power, LED welcome lights, a smart lock and a Ring Video Doorbell into the door system, will be available for the first time at retail in Home Depot stores later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEVADA STATE
sheenmagazine.com

Entertainment Lawyer Keisha R. Perry Walker Provide Tips on How to Manage Being Mom, Wife, and Top Attorney

Many people wonder how powerful women are able to manage it all. There is a myth that you must be single with no kids to reach your career goals as a Black woman. Well, Keisha R. Perry Walker seamlessly is a loving wife to super TV producer, Ty Walker, a mother of two, and one of the best entertainment lawyers in the United States and contradicts that myth. “I hope that my story and example help people to know that you are who you choose to be, not based on who people label you to be. I hope to inspire young women that they can have a successful business, marriage, children, travel, and have strong relationships too, explains Keisha.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy