Many people wonder how powerful women are able to manage it all. There is a myth that you must be single with no kids to reach your career goals as a Black woman. Well, Keisha R. Perry Walker seamlessly is a loving wife to super TV producer, Ty Walker, a mother of two, and one of the best entertainment lawyers in the United States and contradicts that myth. “I hope that my story and example help people to know that you are who you choose to be, not based on who people label you to be. I hope to inspire young women that they can have a successful business, marriage, children, travel, and have strong relationships too, explains Keisha.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO