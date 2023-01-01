Read full article on original website
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach
People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
Arthrex puts on a job fair with more than 500 openings
Arthrex opened its doors to hundreds of students on Tuesday as they try to encourage young people to apply for jobs. Some people hoped to find a job or an internship, but everyone wanted to know what Arthrex is all about. A large campus tucked along Immokalee Road in Naples...
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
Downtown Naples New Year's Art Fair
Show Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission: FREE donations are always greatly appreciated and benefit Naples Art art education programs. Parking: all around 5th Ave South or ride your bike!. Start your new year off in sunny Florida. New opportunities await you at this wonderful, well established art...
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!. The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress. Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29...
Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market
Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
New Naples farmers market benefits St. Matthew’s House every Monday
NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a new farmers market open every Monday in Naples, and if you shop there, you’re supporting people in need. It’s organized by 41markets.com, and it benefits St. Matthew’s House. The hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. every Monday in season....
Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing
Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals
Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
More delays at RSW frustrating travelers
Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
Curbside hurricane debris deadline coming up for certain areas in Lee County
Lee County leaders said people living in certain areas of the county have until January 3, 2023, to place hurricane Ian debris curbside.
3 new restaurants coming to Galleria Shoppes At Vanderbilt in North Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, our shopping trends are changing, but that doesn’t seem to affect the Galleria Shoppes in North Naples. Retail is supposed to be getting smaller with people shopping online and the rise of e-commerce. But you wouldn’t know that by coming to the Galleria Shoppes...
Locations across Southwest Florida are hosting New Year's Eve 2023 events
These locations across Southwest Florida are hosting New Year's Eve 2023 events for you and your loved ones
Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County. The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m. She traveled off the road, entered a...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
