Read full article on original website
Related
Influx of people on Fort Myers Beach brings extra trash being left behind
An influx of people coming to Fort Myers Beach has been bringing extra trash thats getting left behind
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
businessobserverfl.com
End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals
Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023
Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
New Naples farmers market benefits St. Matthew’s House every Monday
NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a new farmers market open every Monday in Naples, and if you shop there, you’re supporting people in need. It’s organized by 41markets.com, and it benefits St. Matthew’s House. The hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. every Monday in season....
Sanibel Island reopens to visitors
MIAMI - Sanibel Island has reopened to visitors Not everyone is happy about the decision to reopen the island. Hundreds of Sanibel residents wrote to city council members about their concerns with letting non-residents back on the island because many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. City officials said any increased traffic on the island would not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation's causeway construction progress. If you do plan on heading to the island. You are asked to be mindful that the island is still in recovery mode. The beaches are not open because they're not safe at this point and the city's curfew remains ins effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day, there is a checkpoint in place at the causeway during those hours.
SkyFox drone tour at Fort Myers Beach as crowd return to open up 2023
Few restaurants are open (and few bathrooms for people to use) as the attraction of Fort Myers Beach sparkles for visitors.
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry
A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing
Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
businessobserverfl.com
SWFL law firm elects new shareholder
Real estate attorney Colby Keefe has been elected a stockholder at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt P.A., one of the largest law firms in Southwest Florida. Keefe joined the firm in 2021, according to a statement, and has since "steadily worked to distinguish herself as a highly-effective representative for condominium and homeowners’ associations." Based out of the firm's Fort Myers office, Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and her J,D, at the University of Georgia School of Law.
WINKNEWS.com
Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market
Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
WINKNEWS.com
More delays at RSW frustrating travelers
Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster - Mold Inspection - LA Consulting & Services - Public Adjusters.
If a storm caused water intrusion into your home or business, mold may now be growing in your home or business. Mold growth is not obvious until the mold has penetrated the interior surfaces of your home. Mold can not only damage you home but can endanger the health of your family.
Comments / 0