ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals

Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023

Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Sanibel Island reopens to visitors

MIAMI - Sanibel Island has reopened to visitors Not everyone is happy about the decision to reopen the island. Hundreds of Sanibel residents wrote to city council members about their concerns with letting non-residents back on the island because many are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. City officials said any increased traffic on the island would not interfere with the Florida Department of Transportation's causeway construction progress. If you do plan on heading to the island. You are asked to be mindful that the island is still in recovery mode. The beaches are not open because they're not safe at this point and the city's curfew remains ins effect between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day, there is a checkpoint in place at the causeway during those hours.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry

A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing

Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

SWFL law firm elects new shareholder

Real estate attorney Colby Keefe has been elected a stockholder at Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt P.A., one of the largest law firms in Southwest Florida. Keefe joined the firm in 2021, according to a statement, and has since "steadily worked to distinguish herself as a highly-effective representative for condominium and homeowners’ associations." Based out of the firm's Fort Myers office, Keefe obtained her undergraduate degree at Flagler College and her J,D, at the University of Georgia School of Law.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market

Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More delays at RSW frustrating travelers

Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy