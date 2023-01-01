ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market

Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals

Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing

Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Arthrex puts on a job fair with more than 500 openings

Arthrex opened its doors to hundreds of students on Tuesday as they try to encourage young people to apply for jobs. Some people hoped to find a job or an internship, but everyone wanted to know what Arthrex is all about. A large campus tucked along Immokalee Road in Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 new restaurants coming to Galleria Shoppes At Vanderbilt in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, our shopping trends are changing, but that doesn’t seem to affect the Galleria Shoppes in North Naples. Retail is supposed to be getting smaller with people shopping online and the rise of e-commerce. But you wouldn’t know that by coming to the Galleria Shoppes...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More delays at RSW frustrating travelers

Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

‘Swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. There is no injury or danger to the public. This is a developing situation, WINK News will...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County

Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man accused of shooting into a home

Although nobody was injured and only fixable cosmetic damage, the man accused of firing the shots, Remigio Nunez, didn’t spend much time behind bars. Jail records show Nunez bonded out the same day he was arrested. Neighbors who spoke with WINK News said they rarely see or hear Nunez....
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

