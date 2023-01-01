Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.

