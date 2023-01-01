Read full article on original website
FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards
A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday. Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards. Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest...
Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market
Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
End of year brought a slew of commercial real estate deals
Some of the commercial real estate deals across the region over the holidays range from land deals to office deals. The deals include the following:. Done deals: LSI Cos. announced a handful of deals to end the year. Among them were a 4.79-acre residential property sold to Lennar Homes for $700,000. The property is at 12211 Blasingim Rd. near the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The firm also helped broker a $1.05 million deal for a 2.4-acre commercial property at 13500 Riverside Center Ct. in Fort Myers. The property was bought by Bayside Pet Resort.
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
GPS navigation systems worth $40K stolen from boats along Naples Bay Resort
NAPLES, Fla. — Two boats were burglarized at the Naples Bay Resort over the weekend, according to the Naples Police. “These thieves are getting smarter … they’re learning how to get around the locking mechanisms that are out today. Really the only way to stop these thieves is for everyone to have their eyes open,” said Cpt. Kyle Fisher, a fishing charter captain.
Collier County suffers from lack of affordable housing
Bill Maples is a highly regarded director of outpatient wound centers. He and his wife, residents of the Galveston Bay area, enjoyed visiting Southwest Florida and its beaches. So like thousands of people who get a taste of life in our area, they decided to move here permanently. He applied...
Arthrex puts on a job fair with more than 500 openings
Arthrex opened its doors to hundreds of students on Tuesday as they try to encourage young people to apply for jobs. Some people hoped to find a job or an internship, but everyone wanted to know what Arthrex is all about. A large campus tucked along Immokalee Road in Naples...
Man jumps into canal to save driver in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A brave man jumped into action after a driver and his car ended up in a canal Sunday morning in Collier County. It happened at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway. Lacey Flynn, the woman who sent us these incredible photos, said...
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
3 new restaurants coming to Galleria Shoppes At Vanderbilt in North Naples
In this Gulfshore Business report, our shopping trends are changing, but that doesn’t seem to affect the Galleria Shoppes in North Naples. Retail is supposed to be getting smaller with people shopping online and the rise of e-commerce. But you wouldn’t know that by coming to the Galleria Shoppes...
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
More delays at RSW frustrating travelers
Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
Man steals tires from car parked outside Fort Myers store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole tires from a car parked behind a Publix. The victim’s car was parked at 5997 South Point Boulevard in Fort Myers on December 26, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m. A man was pictured exiting a van...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
‘Swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage. There is no injury or danger to the public. This is a developing situation, WINK News will...
Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County
Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began. Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash. Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came...
Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
Collier County man accused of shooting into a home
Although nobody was injured and only fixable cosmetic damage, the man accused of firing the shots, Remigio Nunez, didn’t spend much time behind bars. Jail records show Nunez bonded out the same day he was arrested. Neighbors who spoke with WINK News said they rarely see or hear Nunez....
