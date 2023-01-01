Bodies Of Missing Ice Fishermen Recovered From Split Rock Reservoir

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit (file photo) Photo Credit: Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit

The bodies of two missing ice fishermen were recovered from Split Rock Reservoir on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The 67-year-old Passaic man and 64-year-old Clifton man went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never returned home, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Family members called 911 on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m., and the fishermen's belongings were found on the shoreline at the reservoir — along with two holes in the ice approximately 100 yards from shore.

One man's body was recovered by ice rescue teams New Year's Eve while the second man was found in the afternoon of Jan. 1.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinnelon Fire Department, Bloomingdale Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

