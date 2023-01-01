Adoree’ Jackson wants to play Sunday against the Eagles, a game that holds no meaning to the Giants, as far as playoff implications, but could mean something important to Jackson. “I feel like it would help,’’ Jackson said Wednesday. Jackson, the top cornerback on the roster, has not played since Week 11, when he sprained his knee returning a punt in a loss to the Lions. Jackson missed the last six games of the season. He returned to practice last week but was not activated for the playoff-clinching, 38-10 victory over the Colts. Coach Brian Daboll might rest some or several of his...

