Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
Man tracks stolen AirPods to Southwest Side truck stop; SAPD arrests 4, recovers stolen property
SAN ANTONIO – A man who had his car stolen and his work van burglarized overnight tracked his AirPods to find the suspects at a Southwest Side truck stop. Dawayne Arrington told KSAT that he noticed his possessions were stolen at about 4:30 a.m. as he was getting ready to leave for the gym from his Leon Valley home.
SAPD officer placed on administrative duty after shooting at teen suspected of stealing his car
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department said one of their officers has been placed on administrative duty following a carjacking that happened in November where he shot at the suspect. Authorities said it all began as a carjacking, but later ended in a crash about an hour...
KSAT 12
One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway. Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire. The...
Passenger in car shot several times when suspect pulled up next to them and opened fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Monday morning for a vehicle San Antonio police say was involved in a shooting early Sunday. Firefighters showed up at an accident at Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway, then called police when they realized a passenger had been shot. Witnesses told police that...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 4 times, in critical condition following altercation outside San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO – A fight broke out overnight outside a West Side bar, leading to one man being shot multiple times, police say. Officers were called around 2:14 a.m. to the 8300 block of Marbach Rd. for a shooting in progress at the Grasshopper club. According to police, two...
Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store. The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a...
Police: Man shot in head after being followed from San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was shot in the head on Saturday after he was followed while driving away from a bar after an argument, authorities said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot at about 2:26 a.m. CST, KENS-TV reported. Police were responding to a reported shooting at a martini bar when a call came in about the motorist shot nearby, according to the television station.
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
news4sanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being pinned inside vehicle following rollover accident
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after a rollover accident on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on North Loop 1604 East and Interstate 10. Police said when they arrived, they found the man pinned inside the vehicle. Firefighters were able to pull the man from the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overhead
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
jambroadcasting.com
Police Confirm Identity Of Body Found In River
The Kerrville Police Department has confirmed the identity of the person who was found deceased in the Guadalupe River on Wednesday, December 28 as being Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville. Tally was reported missing from his residence in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on the afternoon of December 25.
Two dead after crashing vehicle into highway pillar, bursting into flames
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after crashing their vehicle into a concrete pillar on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:33 a.m. on I-35 South at Walem Rd. Police say the BMW crossed over multiple lanes, then drove off the highway and...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
