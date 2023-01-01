Read full article on original website
Related
judoinside.com
Nikoloz Sherazadishvili successfully operated
Double World Champion of Spain Nikoloz Sherazadishvili was operated successfully in the new year. The tall Spaniard got a new cruciate ligament, but ‘Everything went well’ according to the world champion of 2018 and 2021. The Olympic Games were his last event in his old weight category U90kg with a seventh place. Last year in Sofia he took a bronze medal in his division U100kg and he took silver at the Grand Slams in Antalya and Abu Dhabi and took bronze in Budapest.
Boxing Scene
TM Boxing, Imagen Network Come Together For New Boxing Series in Mexico
The Imagen network, together with TM Boxing, announced the return of professional boxing to terrestrial television in Mexico. The series launches on Saturday, January 14th and will run the following 50 Saturdays at 8pm PST from different cities in Mexico. In charge of the live play-by-play of the series “The...
Jake Paul not interested in boxing Donald Cerrone: 'I'm kind of tired of beating these old dudes up'
Don’t hold your breath for a potential Jake Paul vs. Donald Cerrone fight. Cerrone, a retired former UFC title challenger, recently expressed interest in a boxing match with Paul. Now, it seems that any type of traction that those comments generated have quickly come to a halt, because the YouTube star turned professional boxer has issued a response.
TMZ.com
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident
Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Boxing Scene
Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference
Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
A.J. McKee spent $100K on handmade samurai suit for Bellator vs. Rizin FF entrance: 'It took a while to pull the trigger'
A.J. McKee made his Japanese debut in style. The former Bellator featherweight champion had quite the entrance when he walked to the ring to face Rizin FF lightweight champion Roberto de Souza in the main event of Rizin FF 40: Bellator vs. Rizin outside of Tokyo. While “Last Memory” by...
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category
Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Beating Tank Will Solidify Me as One of The Best Fighters in The World
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia is very confident in his ability to shock the world on Saturday night, when he moves up to the lightweight division to face heavily favored WBA 'regular' champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Dillon Danis Pulls Out Of Fight With KSI
“I’ll try to do four, maybe more [fights],” Dillon Danis told Ariel Helwani about his plans for the new year. “When I come back to MMA, I’m going to run through them fast, two fast submissions. I have two more fights left with Bellator, so you never know what will happen.”
MMAmania.com
A.J. McKee spent $100,000 on RIZIN 40 walkout samurai armor: ‘It’s some legendary s—t’
A.J. McKee went all out for his RIZIN debut this past weekend (Dec. 31, 2022) inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The former Bellator Featherweight champion is accustomed to getting unique walkouts in his promotion, but for his first fight in a Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) environment, it was time to up the ante. McKee walked to the ring bodied up in full-on samurai gear directly before colliding with RIZIN Lightweight kingpin, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
KSI vs Dillon Danis cancelled as MMA fighter ‘is underprepared and has no coach’
KSI’s boxing match with MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been cancelled, per the YouTuber’s manager.KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has boxed five times and was scheduled to fight Danis – nominally an MMA fighter though he has not competed since 2019 – at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday 14 January.However, Briton KSI is now seeking a new opponent after American Danis withdrew from the contest, according to the YouTuber’s manager Mams Taylor.“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight,” Taylor told DAZN on Wednesday (4 January). “The real reason, from what they said to...
Comments / 1