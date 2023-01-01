ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nikoloz Sherazadishvili successfully operated

Double World Champion of Spain Nikoloz Sherazadishvili was operated successfully in the new year. The tall Spaniard got a new cruciate ligament, but ‘Everything went well’ according to the world champion of 2018 and 2021. The Olympic Games were his last event in his old weight category U90kg with a seventh place. Last year in Sofia he took a bronze medal in his division U100kg and he took silver at the Grand Slams in Antalya and Abu Dhabi and took bronze in Budapest.
Boxing Scene

TM Boxing, Imagen Network Come Together For New Boxing Series in Mexico

The Imagen network, together with TM Boxing, announced the return of professional boxing to terrestrial television in Mexico. The series launches on Saturday, January 14th and will run the following 50 Saturdays at 8pm PST from different cities in Mexico. In charge of the live play-by-play of the series “The...
TMZ.com

Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'

Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos,16, dies after catastrophic incident

Young boxing prodigy Vassilis Topalos – tipped to be a future professional world champion, died after a series of tragic circumstances left him in an intensive care unit. Topalos, just 16 years old and with European Youth honors to his name, suffered a catastrophic incident in mid-December. The Greek...
Boxing Scene

Ioka: Franco's Technique, Mental Strength Kept Me From Showing a Clear Difference

Japanese star Kazuto Ioka was disappointed with his performance on Saturday night, when he fought to a twelve round majority draw with Joshua Franco in their super flyweight unification clash at Tokyo' General Gymnasium. Two of the official judges scored the contest 114-114, while one judge favored Franco with a...
MiddleEasy

Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’

Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Explains Further Details Regarding Plan For Transgender Category

Last week, the World Boxing Council generated plenty of headlines when the organization's president, Mauricio Sulaiman, revealed that the WBC was planning to create a new category for transgender boxers. Sulaiman cautions that a new category does not necessarily mean that a new world title will be created. The goal,...
defpen

Dillon Danis Pulls Out Of Fight With KSI

“I’ll try to do four, maybe more [fights],” Dillon Danis told Ariel Helwani about his plans for the new year. “When I come back to MMA, I’m going to run through them fast, two fast submissions. I have two more fights left with Bellator, so you never know what will happen.”
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee spent $100,000 on RIZIN 40 walkout samurai armor: ‘It’s some legendary s—t’

A.J. McKee went all out for his RIZIN debut this past weekend (Dec. 31, 2022) inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The former Bellator Featherweight champion is accustomed to getting unique walkouts in his promotion, but for his first fight in a Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) environment, it was time to up the ante. McKee walked to the ring bodied up in full-on samurai gear directly before colliding with RIZIN Lightweight kingpin, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.
The Independent

KSI vs Dillon Danis cancelled as MMA fighter ‘is underprepared and has no coach’

KSI’s boxing match with MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been cancelled, per the YouTuber’s manager.KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) has boxed five times and was scheduled to fight Danis – nominally an MMA fighter though he has not competed since 2019 – at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday 14 January.However, Briton KSI is now seeking a new opponent after American Danis withdrew from the contest, according to the YouTuber’s manager Mams Taylor.“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight,” Taylor told DAZN on Wednesday (4 January). “The real reason, from what they said to...

