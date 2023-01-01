ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

A look at those we lost in 2022

By Times Leader Staff
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — As we move forward to a new year, we also look back at those our community lost — all those lives well-lived — and all will be missed.

Here is a list of some of the losses of 2022:

Jan. 6 — Nathan Gray, Wilkes-Barre, a true “super hero” lost his six-year battle with cancer, Nathan inspired all who knew him.

Jan. 10 — Rev. Vincent O’Boyle, Larksville, Pastor of the Church on the Square, Wilkes-Barre.

Feb. 4 — Anthony “Tony” Perrone, Pittston, who served 50 years in education, including Greater Nanticoke Area superintendent.

Feb. 13 — Keith Martin, Scranton, former WBRE-TV anchor, who also sercved as Pennsylvania’s Director of Homeland Security.

Feb. 17 — Dorothy Duesler, Courtdale, served as Courtdale Borough Council president.

Feb. 28 — John Reese, Wilkes wrestling coach who compiled more than 500 wins and the 1974 NCAA Division III national championship.

March 4 — Monica A. Wignot, Pittsburgh, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, former Holy Redeemer volleyball and basketball star.

Feb. 18 — Fred Crouse, Ormond Beach, Florida, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, teacher, administrator and owner of Dairy Queen, Wyoming Avenue, Kingston.

March 14 — Leonard Insalaco, Pittston, real estate developer, owner of Insalaco grocery stores and developer of The Crossings in Tannersville.

March 21 — John Rowlands, Wilkes-Barre, former teacher, athletic director and football coach at GAR High School.

April 16 — Robert Jabers, Wilkes-Barre, owner of the Saber Room for 42 years as well as the Silver Top Diner, Donatello’s Pizzeria and The Genji Room.

May 2 — Rowland “Rolly” Roberts, Edwardsvlle, former county assistant treasurer, served on Wyoming Valley West School Board, Edwardsville Borough Council, and was former Edwardsville police chief and served as Deputy Warden at Luzerne Counyt Correctional Facility.

May 9 — Jeffrey T. Namey, Wilkes-Barre, served 16 years as Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent.

May 11 — Joseph A. Paglianite, Dallas, co-founder of Grotto Pizza.

May 12 — Carmen L. Falcone Jr., Pittston, owner of Falcone Beverage.

May 16 — Esther “Essy” Davidowitz, Kingston, served in numerous leadership roles with Wilkes University, the Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation and she was a noted philantropist.

June 2 — Harold Rosenn, Kingston, Attorney and founder of the law firm of Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald.

June 13 — John Quinn, Wilkes-Barre Township, teacher, coach and Wilkes-Barre Area School Board member.

July 17 — Donald Zlotek, Luzerne, formerly of Plymouth, educator who taught math for 35 years at Luzerne County Community College and served as the chairman of the LCCC’s Math Department.

July 17 — Conrad Baut, Shavertown, artist and owner of Baut Studios, a stained glass studio in Swoyersville.

Sept. 2 — Eberhard Faber IV, Bear Creek Village, owner of the iconic pencil-making company; a philanthropist and civic leader who served on Bear Creek Village Borough Council.

Sept. 9 — Michael Fino, West Pittston, owner of Fino’s Pharmacy in Pittston.

Sept. 18 — Ernest L. Schmid, Dallas, co-owner of S&W Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

Sept. 23 — William Obeid, Mountain Top, owner of Abe’s Hot Dogs on Barney Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Oct. 18 — Max Bartikowsky, Forty Fort, owned Bartikowsky Jewelers on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre and was the inspiration for cartoonist Ham Fisher’s “Little Max” in the Joe Palooka comic strip.

Oct. 19 — Charley Trippi, Athens, Georgia, formerly of Pittston, University of Georgia legend; member of the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame.

Oct. 24 — Yvonne Bozinski, Nanticoke, first woman elected to Nanticoke City Council.

Oct. 31 — John P. Moses, Esq., Wilkes-Barre, prominent attorney and philanthropist who served as Chairman of the Board of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Oct. 31 — John Spencer Sr., Dallas, owned Lehman Golf Club since 1953.

Nov. 1 — Eugene Brady, Mountain Top, served as Executive Director at the Commission on Economic Opportunity for more than 40 years.

Nov. 2 — Charles Obeid, Plains Township, owned Sheehans Pharmacy in Plains Township.

Nov. 5 — Joseph Shaver, Harveys Lake, former WARM DJ, and dance show host on WVIA.

Nov. 26 — Charles Dugan, Kingston, owned Dugan’s Pub in Luzerne for 26 years.

Dec. 16 — David Galli, Pittston, beloved by the Pittston Area community, he served as manager on the football team and worked 39 years on the maintenance staff.

Dec. 11: Ava Fellerman, Treasure Island, Florida, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, daughter of prominent local attorney Greg Fellerman; she was killed in a car accident.

Dec. 19 — Phillip J. “Mousey” Nardiello, Mountain Top, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, owned and operated a barbershop on Park Avenue in Wilkes-Barre for more than 40 years.

