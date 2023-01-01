ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
KGET 17

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts ‘D-Lister’ Matt Gaetz over opposition to McCarthy

Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) branded fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) a “political D-Lister” and knocked him for his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during Tuesday’s Speaker votes. “@RepMattGaetz full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi...
KGET 17

Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos

COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
KENTUCKY STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

After election tally blunder, Pinal County talks potential consequences, changes

Pinal County supervisors and elections staff didn't know there was an issue with vote tallies before certifying the results of the November election, officials said Wednesday. But in the aftermath of the tallying blunder and a disastrous primary election, the county's Board of Supervisors plans to discuss potential consequences and changes to restore...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases

House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone.  This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here.  GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…

