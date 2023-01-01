Read full article on original website
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
KGET 17
Border security is No. 2 priority for Texas Republicans ahead of 88th Legislature
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — With a week to go before the start of the 88th Texas Legislature, Republicans in the Lone Star State have made border security a top issue. Several border-related bills have already been filed in advance of the start of the session on Jan. 10 in Austin.
KGET 17
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts ‘D-Lister’ Matt Gaetz over opposition to McCarthy
Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) branded fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) a “political D-Lister” and knocked him for his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during Tuesday’s Speaker votes. “@RepMattGaetz full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi...
KGET 17
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos
COVINGTON, Kentucky (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
After election tally blunder, Pinal County talks potential consequences, changes
Pinal County supervisors and elections staff didn't know there was an issue with vote tallies before certifying the results of the November election, officials said Wednesday. But in the aftermath of the tallying blunder and a disastrous primary election, the county's Board of Supervisors plans to discuss potential consequences and changes to restore...
CT Reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Kevin McCarthy's failed attempts to secure the leadership position have put House business on hold, and CT representatives are frustrated.
Energy & Environment — Republicans prepare to take on oil reserve releases
House Republicans outline plans to address releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, President Biden appoints an interim FERC chairman and Germany hits a wind energy milestone. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Subscribe here. GOP targets Biden’s petroleum…
