Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Column: Feinstein won't step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat
Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide 'probably by spring,' but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.
Just as Rep.-Elect George Santos Comes into Office, House GOP Considers Rules That Could Hamper the Ethics Committee
Under scrutiny by U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors, Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is expected to take the oath of office today under the watchful eyes of no fewer than four jurisdictions. One of the non-prosecutorial bodies looking into the Republican may start its tenure hobbled. Sparking alarm from advocacy...
Democrats and Republicans have sharply distinct priorities for 2023, poll finds
Republicans polled name inflation and immigration as U.S. priorities for 2023. Democrats focus on healthcare, climate, poverty, abortion and racism.
Incoming California congressman to be sworn in on US Constitution, Superman comic
Incoming U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia on Tuesday said he will take his oath of office, not on a Bible, but on a rare "Superman" comic book.
Business Insider
Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms
Rep. Kathleen Rice said she warned Democratic leaders of electoral losses on Long Island before the midterms. During a Politico interview, Rice said leaders didn't heed her call and pointed to Biden's win in her district. Rep. Lee Zeldin produced strong coattails for down-ballot GOP candidates in his gubernatorial bid.
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
What the final Jan. 6 committee report says about Utah Sen. Mike Lee
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee comes up in the Jan. 6 committee’s final report. The panel says Lee encouraged the idea of having state legislatures endorse competing electors for Donald Trump. The reports says Lee soured on the effort and tactics used by Trump and his lawyers.
Democrats not ready to bail out GOP: ‘This is on them’
Democratic leaders said Wednesday that Republicans are on their own amid the conservative revolt that’s prevented Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — or anyone else — from becoming the next Speaker in the new Congress. Heading into this week’s Speaker vote, some lawmakers had floated the notion of finding a “unity” candidate who could win bipartisan…
State legislatures are coming back. These are the lawmakers to follow.
Both Democrats and Republicans see new opportunities to advance their agenda in states where their parties solidified control after the midterms.
KGET 17
Border security is No. 2 priority for Texas Republicans ahead of 88th Legislature
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — With a week to go before the start of the 88th Texas Legislature, Republicans in the Lone Star State have made border security a top issue. Several border-related bills have already been filed in advance of the start of the session on Jan. 10 in Austin.
Burning down the House: The colorful chaos of a speaker-less chamber
From literal popcorn-popping to infant-changing to smartphone games, lawmakers vented, fretted and killed time as Kevin McCarthy flailed.
AOC ethics probe is NY Democrat's latest brush with scandal
The congressional ethics investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the New York Democrat's latest brush with scandal since being elected to the House.
CT Reps on failed U.S. House Speaker votes: ‘We’re all in limbo’
Kevin McCarthy's failed attempts to secure the leadership position have put House business on hold, and CT representatives are frustrated.
Health Care — US Postal Service cleared to deliver abortion pills
Chaos continued in the House today after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to get enough votes on a sixth straight ballot for Speaker. We are heading into day three of the 118th Congress without a Speaker. In health news, the Biden administration is taking steps to expand access to abortion pills in states that haven’t outlawed…
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress.
How Democrats won the West
This commentary originally appeared in The Conversation. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada guaranteed that Democrats would retain control of the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. It also confirmed the strength of the Democratic Party in the West. Since 1992, Democrats have flipped the region away from Republican control, a shift that […] The post How Democrats won the West appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show
WASHINGTON — Nevada's most populous county has provided the U.S. Justice Department special counsel with correspondence that shows lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later deemed baseless, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Trump's allies also demanded information about workers...
Swearing-In Ceremony for Local Congressional Reps Delayed
Tuesday's scheduled swearing in of House members for the 118th Congress, including two first-term members from Los Angeles County, was delayed because of the inability to elect a new speaker.
