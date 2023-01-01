Man shot by Aurora Police during domestic violence call

DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

One man was shot and injured by Aurora Police after acting uncooperatively during a domestic violence call. He was taken to an area hospital Saturday night after police responded to the 1200 block of north Chambers Road.

When police arrived, they found multiple people at a home. Police determined there was probable cause to arrest Juan Ruiz-Reta, 38, for domestic violence related harassment and criminal mischief. During the arrest, another man became involved, resulting in an Aurora Police Officer shooting him in the lower leg.

Immediately after, Aurora Police applied a tourniquet and called for an ambulance. When he was taken to the hospital, he was awake and talking, according to police. Police say hospital staff told them the injuries were not life threatening.

The incident was first reported by Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. An update was released by APD at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

In keeping with longstanding department policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the Critical Incident Response Team conducts an investigation. The team conducts independent, multi-agency investigations into officer-involved shootings that occur in Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert County.

The domestic violence investigation will be conducted by Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit. Both investigations are ongoing and updates for the officer involved shooting case will come from the Critical Incident Response Team.