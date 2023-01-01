ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM

Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
slipperstillfits.com

Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books

Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory. On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He...
KREM2

Damar Hamlin injury provokes awareness for high school athletes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every coach will tell you that sports are a fun way to compete and get active, but safety is their number one priority. With Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in front of a national audience, one local high school athletic trainer says that it's important for athletes to listen to their bodies.
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart.
KHQ Right Now

The first few days of 2023 look to bring calm weather, until possible rain/snowfall mid-week

Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
KHQ Right Now

Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared

SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash

SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
Idaho State Journal

BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge

The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
KREM2

Man killed in early morning East Central shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
