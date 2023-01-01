Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO