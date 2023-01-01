Read full article on original website
Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
slipperstillfits.com
Drew Timme’s December was one for the history books
Drew Timme had a good December. The sure-to-be All-American took a Gonzaga Bulldogs team that was looking a bit shaky during the non-conference slog, put them on his broad shoulders, and dragged his team to victory after victory. On the season, Timme’s 22.7 points per game are a career-high. He...
Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga drops to No. 20 after consecutive WCC victories (1/2/23)
Two double-digit wins on the road weren’t enough to keep the Gonzaga women’s basketball team from falling in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Zags (14-2, 4-0 WCC) dropped from No. 19 to No. 20 in the national rankings after defeating Pepperdine and LMU in Southern California. Head coach ...
Damar Hamlin injury provokes awareness for high school athletes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Every coach will tell you that sports are a fun way to compete and get active, but safety is their number one priority. With Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in front of a national audience, one local high school athletic trainer says that it's important for athletes to listen to their bodies.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Moose wanders at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — The new year has started, and many have New Year’s Resolutions of getting outside and getting some exercise. That also goes for moose as well. A moose was found taking a stroll at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church on the South Hill in Spokane. Lauren Young Warrick, the person who sent us the footage of the moose, said...
KHQ Right Now
The first few days of 2023 look to bring calm weather, until possible rain/snowfall mid-week
Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
KHQ Right Now
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. "Everything was broken, everything was just...
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
BAPTISM OF ICE: Hundreds take part in the Polar Bear Plunge
The excitement was building as a crowd of hundreds hugged their arms together, half naked, on the gravelly shore of Sanders Beach in Coeur d’Alene on New Year’s Day morning. A slow drum beat underneath the sound of the anxious crowd. Children made sporadic leaps into the freezing water as the rest of the crowd waited. Low clouds hung over the snowy hills across the water. When the clock struck...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Man killed in early morning East Central shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane artist's handmade leather masks featured in Disney's live-action Encanto concert
SPOKANE, Wash. - A childhood passion stretched into adulthood has led to one local artist seeing her work featured in Disney's “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” in Los Angeles, a live-action concert. “I can’t remember a time when it wasn’t something I wanted to be spending my time...
