Start The Year Off Deliciously With 31 Recipes To Cook All January Long, From Breakfast To Dessert

By Hannah Loewentheil
 4 days ago

It's officially January, which means a new year and a fresh start. And what better way to start things off on the right track than with a bunch of recipes that not only taste amazing but also make you feel good, too? So to start the year off deliciously, here are a bunch of things to cook this month.

1. Clementine Sunshine Smoothie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSUHr_0k0W7nHB00

Start with clementines, almond milk, and plain yogurt as your base, then add anything from banana to mango to spice up this morning smoothie.

Recipe: Clementine Sunshine Smoothie

Cookie and Kate / Via cookieandkate.com

2. Savory Breakfast Bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOen2_0k0W7nHB00

Loaded with potatoes, eggs, roasted tomato, spinach, and avocado then dusted with everything but the bagel seasoning, these hearty breakfast bowls will keep you feeling satiated all morning.

Recipe: Savory Breakfast Bowls

Two Peas and Their Pods / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

3. Apple Dutch Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eki67_0k0W7nHB00

This crispy-on-the-edges-fluffy-on-the-inside skillet pancakes are delicious on their own, but add cinnamon apples to the mix and they're really spectacular.

Recipe: Apple Dutch Baby

Le Creme de la Crumb / Via lecremedelacrumb.com

4. Sweet Potato Egg Cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvc6k_0k0W7nHB00

These simple and nutritious breakfast cups are made with sweet potatoes, eggs and spices all baked in a muffin tin. Add some extra veggies or a sprinkle of cheese to customize them.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Egg Cups

Skinny Taste / Via skinnytaste.com

5. Spiced Vanilla Pear Oatmeal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Sq9e_0k0W7nHB00

This filling breakfast couldn't be much easier. Just combine the ingredients in a sauce pan, bring it to a boil, simmer until thickened, and top with anything from milk and nuts to honey.

Recipe: Spiced Vanilla Pear Oatmeal

The View From Great Island / Via theviewfromgreatisland.com

6. Brussels Sprout Frittata with Bacon and Parmesan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB0Lw_0k0W7nHB00

Make this frittata on the weekend, cut it into slices, and enjoy it as a grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Frittata with Bacon and Parmesan

The Original Dish / Via theoriginaldish.com

7. Pomegranate Roasted Chicken Thighs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Ane_0k0W7nHB00

This skillet chicken recipe tastes amazing with your favorite grains like couscous or rice pilaf.

Recipe: Pomegranate Roasted Chicken Thighs

Feel Good Foodie / Via feelgoodfoodie.net

8. Italian Chicken Sausage Pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkyTn_0k0W7nHB00

Use what you've got for this skillet dinner: any pasta shape will do in addition to whatever protein you've got on hand and your favorite jar of pasta sauce.

Recipe: Italian Chicken Sausage Pasta

The Almond Eater / Via thealmondeater.com

9. Potato Leek Soup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md5SR_0k0W7nHB00

In case you forgot, it's still peak soup season. And there's no heavy cream required to make this oh-so-decadent potato leek variety.

Recipe: Potato Leek Soup

Carlsbad Cravings / Via carlsbadcravings.com

10. Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pkd3S_0k0W7nHB00

This lower-carb take on mac 'n' cheese starts with...you guessed it: cauliflower.

Recipe: Cauliflower Mac 'n' Cheese

Damn Delicious / Via damndelicious.net

11. Chinese Chicken Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muVjX_0k0W7nHB00

Eat all the colors of the rainbow with this Asian-inspired salad made with shredded chicken, cabbage, peppers, mandarin oranges, and scallions, all tossed in a tangy sesame ginger dressing.

Recipe: Chinese Chicken Salad

Carlsbad Cravings / Via carlsbadcravings.com

12. Coconut Curry Noodle Soup With Butternut Squash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETlpd_0k0W7nHB00

Coconut milk, vegetable broth and butternut squash gives this healing noodle soup a natural creaminess. If you want to make it more filling you can always add anything from chicken to tofu.

Recipe: Coconut Curry Noodle Soup With Butternut Squash

Coley Cookis / Via coleycooks.com

13. Salmon with Creamed Leeks, Potatoes, and Asparagus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMKo3_0k0W7nHB00

The highlight of this recipe is a creamy leek sauce poured over potatoes that you're going to want to serve with every weeknight dinner.

Recipe: Salmon with Creamed Leeks, Potatoes, and Asparagus

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

14. Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uhzz_0k0W7nHB00

Shredded Brussels sprouts make a filling base for this creative take on Caesar salad. Add grilled shrimp, roasted chickpeas, or leftover rotisserie chicken to make your plate more filling.

Recipe: Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad

Little Broken / Via littlebroken.com

15. Mushroom and Leek Tetrazzini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etaek_0k0W7nHB00

You can make this pasta bake ahead of time and heat it up for lazy nights when you just don't feel like cooking.

Recipe: Mushroom and Leek Tetrazzini

Dishing Out Health / Via dishingouthealth.com

16. Easy One-Pan Pork Chops and Apples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eYUn_0k0W7nHB00

There are some combinations that just taste better together like peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, and of course, pork and apples.

Recipe: Easy One-Pan Pork Chops and Apples

Salt and Lavender / Via saltandlavender.com

17. Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qh90B_0k0W7nHB00

This recipe for roasted cabbage wedges turns this winter vegetable into a standalone vegetarian meal or a show-stopping side dish.

Recipe: Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks

Eat Well 101 / Via eatwell101.com

18. Creamy Polenta With Mushroom Ragu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uk1ym_0k0W7nHB00

There are few things as comforting as cheesy polenta on a cold winter night. Add slow-simmered mushroom ragu into the mix and it's the textbook definition of feel-good food.

Recipe: Creamy Polenta With Mushroom Ragu

oe Lingeman/ Cyd McDowell/ The Kitchn / Via thekitchn.com

19. Spicy Miso Ramen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOjzo_0k0W7nHB00

Ditch the instant ramen and make this noodle soup from scratch. This miso broth is super flavorful, and it doesn't require hours upon hours of simmering. In fact, the whole meal takes about 40 minutes from start to finish.

Recipe: Spicy Miso Ramen

Dishing Out Health / Via dishingouthealth.com

20. Chicken Provençal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X09Wi_0k0W7nHB00

Transport yourself to the rustic French countryside with this chicken dish, which is simmered in a mixture of, shallots, tomatoes, dates, olives, and wine.

Recipe: Chicken Provençal

The Modern Proper / Via themodernproper.com

21. Apple, Sage, and Turkey Meatballs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJjU5_0k0W7nHB00

You can make a big batch of these turkey and apple meatballs and freeze them for future meals. Serve over anything from zoodles or pasta to rice.

Recipe: Apple, Sage, and Turkey Meatballs

Lexi's Clean Kitchen / Via lexiscleankitchen.com

22. Kale Mushroom Leek Savory Bread Pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXBNP_0k0W7nHB00

This savory bread pudding is so versatile, whether you're looking for a brunch recipe to serve a crowd or an easy family dinner.

Recipe: Kale Mushroom Leek Savory Bread Pudding

Vanilla and Bean / Via vanillaandbean.com

23. Alice Waters’s Warm Spinach Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VymVe_0k0W7nHB00

Tired of eating the same old salad recipe on repeat? Shake things up with this warm spinach bowl topped with crunchy breadcrumbs, soft boiled eggs, and bacon bits.

Recipe: Alice Waters’s Warm Spinach Salad

Alexandra Cooks / Via alexandracooks.com

24. Lemon Pound Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEOHR_0k0W7nHB00

It's hard to resist this buttery and moist cake, which is hidden beneath a layer of sweet-meets-tangy lemon glaze.

Recipe: Lemon Pound Cake

Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

25. Chocolate Chunk Clementine Shortbread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LZG0_0k0W7nHB00

These buttery shortbread cookies get a flavor kick from tangy clementine zest and a rich chocolate drizzle.

Recipe: Chocolate Chunk Clementine Shortbread

Baker By Nature / Via bakerbynature.com

26. Cranberry Crumb Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQHKA_0k0W7nHB00

While the ingredient list may look intimidating, rest assured that you don't need to be a seasoned baker to whip up these perfectly balanced cranberry bars.

Recipe: Cranberry Crumb Bars

Baker By Nature / Via bakerbynature.com

27. Ginger and Pear Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMCJG_0k0W7nHB00

It's hard to resist this buttery, fluffy cake loaded with gooey pear filling. The secret ingredient that keeps it so moist and airy is Greek yogurt.

Recipe: Ginger and Pear Cake

The View From Great Island / Via theviewfromgreatisland.com

28. Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467uxV_0k0W7nHB00

If you're looking for a show-stopping winter dessert, the search is over. Feast your eyes on this layered masterpiece of shortbread crust, spiced apple filling, streusel topping, and salted caramel drizzle.

Recipe: Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars

Sally's Baking Addiction / Via sallysbakingaddiction.com

29. Pear Ginger Champagne Punch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tzXs_0k0W7nHB00

New Year's Eve may have come and gone, but you can always find an excuse to pop some bubbly. Here's one.

Recipe: Pear Ginger Champagne Punch

Spices in my DNA / Via spicesinmydna.com

30. Harvest Apple Ginger Spritz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08cQVG_0k0W7nHB00

If you're cutting back on booze this January, just leave out the vodka and you've got a totally delicious zero-proof cocktail.

Recipe: Harvest Apple Ginger Spritz

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

31. Grapefruit Lime Mocktails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgrRF_0k0W7nHB00

'Tis the season for mocktails. These sophisticated drinks call for just a few ingredients: grapefruit Italian soda, lime juice, club soda, and an optional blend of sugar and salt to coat the rim of your glass.

Recipe: Grapefruit Lime Mocktails

How Sweet Eats / Via howsweeteats.com

