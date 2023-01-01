ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Boys basketball: Great Falls CMR edges Missoula Big Sky at buzzer; Missoula Hellgate outlasts Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High's boys struggled to find the bottom of the net early in their matchup Tuesday against Missoula Hellgate and it cost them in the long run. The Knights got out to a hot start, building an early double-digit lead. Great Falls didn’t score their first field goal until the 2:42 mark of the first quarter when Wyatt DeVoss elevated from the left block and kissed one off the glass.
GREAT FALLS, MT
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana

Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
MISSOULA, MT
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
IDAHO STATE
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
MOSCOW, ID
Holiday season brings heightened risk of heart attack, stroke

MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday season brings family, laughter, community and fun, but a study at the University of San Diego shows a heightened risk of heart attacks and strokes during this time of year. “The holiday seasons can be more stressful -- people travel, people celebrate or drink...
MISSOULA, MT

