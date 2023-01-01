Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Former Missoula Hellgate runner Elise Stearns has become one of the Big Sky's most talented
MISSOULA – In the humblest way possible, former Hellgate cross country athlete and current Northern Arizona runner Elise Stearns knew she could win the Big Sky Conference 5K this past October. With a time of 16:25.3, the Missoula native edged out teammate Annika Reiss to claim the conference title...
montanasports.com
Boys basketball: Great Falls CMR edges Missoula Big Sky at buzzer; Missoula Hellgate outlasts Great Falls High
GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High's boys struggled to find the bottom of the net early in their matchup Tuesday against Missoula Hellgate and it cost them in the long run. The Knights got out to a hot start, building an early double-digit lead. Great Falls didn’t score their first field goal until the 2:42 mark of the first quarter when Wyatt DeVoss elevated from the left block and kissed one off the glass.
Ars Technica
How a vanished Ice Age lake shaped the past and present of Missoula, Montana
Had the city of Missoula, Montana, existed thousands of years ago, it would have been under water. During the last Ice Age, a sheet of ice 20 miles wide got stuck in the Idaho panhandle and blocked the Clark Fork River, creating glacial Lake Missoula. At its highest, the water level reached 4,250 feet above sea level—over 1,000 feet above the present city’s altitude. The ice sheet ultimately gave way to the pressure of the water, and glacial Lake Missoula drained catastrophically.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State secures commitment from offensive lineman Christy Nkanu, a grad transfer from Southern Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program secured help for a position group that desperately needed it, picking up a commitment from an experienced offensive lineman who should make an immediate impact. Christy Nkanu, who started at Southern Utah over the past three years, pledged to WSU on Sunday...
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho slaying suspect was pulled over twice on the same day in Indiana weeks before arrest
Twice, Indiana law enforcement officials stopped the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students and let him go — and both times happened the same day, authorities said Tuesday. The stops came about two weeks before Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania. On Dec. 15, deputies...
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valley’s will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
crimereads.com
A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come
Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
nbcrightnow.com
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the...
nbcrightnow.com
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when Kohberger will be transported to Idaho, but it'll be within the next 10 days, per court order. PSP said details about the arrangements and logistics will not be released to the public, but Kohberger being in Idaho on Tuesday is unlikely.
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Threatening Two People With a Gun
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 1, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of 34th Street. The individual who called 911 said a male was intoxicated and had a gun. Officers arrived on the scene and approached the apartment.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation
Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
nbcrightnow.com
Courtroom notes: Moscow murders suspect waives extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The man suspected of killing for University of Idaho students in November, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition on Tuesday, paving the way to be taken to Latah County to face trial. Photo, video and audio recording were not allowed in Tuesday's extradition hearing, however NonStop Local's...
NBCMontana
Holiday season brings heightened risk of heart attack, stroke
MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday season brings family, laughter, community and fun, but a study at the University of San Diego shows a heightened risk of heart attacks and strokes during this time of year. “The holiday seasons can be more stressful -- people travel, people celebrate or drink...
Comments / 0