ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

Tage Thompson’s development has the Sabres dreaming of the playoffs

Something amazing is happening on the ice in Buffalo. The two-year explosion from Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson. Thompson notched a hat trick on Tuesday night in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. It was his third hat trick of the season, and his first game with three or more goals since his five-goal outburst against the Columbus Blue Jackets back on December 7th.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports

Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Caps’ magic number not enough against Sabres’ high-flying offense

WASHINGTON — For much of this season, the Capitals’ success has come in threes. Heading into play Tuesday, they carried a 21-1-2 record when scoring three or more goals in a game. They were 0-12-3 when they didn’t. Their steady defense backed by strong goaltending has put them in a position to win every time the offense gives them enough run support.
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon

The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy