AG: Police officers shoot and kill man accused of shooting woman in Elmwood Park

Police officers have shot and killed a man accused of shooting a woman in Elmwood Park last week.

A police source tells News 12 New Jersey that 61-year-old James Allandale was accused of shooting his girlfriend’s friend at a home on Tuesday. That woman is expected to be OK.

News 12 learned that Allandale was spotted at a shopping center in Randolph on Saturday, prompting a major police response. Dozens of people were evacuated from the shopping center.

Allandale was eventually tracked to a motel in the Pine Brook section of Montville. Officials say that Allandale and two police officers exchanged gunfire, and Allandale was killed. The two police officers suffered minor injuries.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is now the lead investigator on the case.