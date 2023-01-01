ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Hundreds gather in Long Branch for annual Polar Plunge

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Hundreds of people gathered at the beach in Long Branch on New Year’s Day for the annual Polar Plunge event.

Similar events were held across the state and the nation. The event encourages people to jump into the very cold waters of the ocean to celebrate the New Year.

Many Polar Plunges raise money for local charities.

The Long Branch event was organized by the Songs of Ireland and benefited the No Limits Café and Shore House organizations.

