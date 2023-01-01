ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNmDP_0k0VM6fy00

(NEXSTAR) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people’s homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits.

In 2023, will there still be a way to get COVID-19 at-home tests for free?

The answer is yes, at least at first. But the full answer is more complicated than that.

Free tests sent to your home

In December, the White House released another batch of four free at-home COVID-19 tests per household. If you haven’t claimed them yet, you can still get them shipped to you courtesy of the United States Postal Service. Ordering takes about 30 seconds on covidtests.gov .

The White House has not said if it will send out another round of free tests in 2023, but it’s not too late to order the test kits announced in December 2022. If your household hasn’t claimed an order yet, you can still get two boxes of two tests each.

Free tests from your health insurer

Around this time last year, the federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to either provide you tests for free or reimburse you for their purchase. Insurers are required to cover the cost of eight tests per month per person, at a cost of up to $12 per test.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, that rule is still in effect, meaning you can continue to purchase the at-home tests and file claims for reimbursement from your health insurance company.

There’s a catch: The reimbursement requirement is only mandatory “during the public health emergency,” per the fine print . So if the federal public health emergency order expires, things could change.

Currently, the order is technically set to expire after Jan. 11. However, the Biden administration has said it would give states 60 days notice before it lifts the order, and that hasn’t happened.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra could renew the order before Jan. 11, prolonging it another 90 days, and allowing for people to continue seeking reimbursement for test kits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads

White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at […]
KTSM

Head of gang in Juarez among 27 prison escapees in brazen breakout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The head of the Mexicles is on the loose after he escaped from the Cereso prison in Juarez on New Year’s Day. According to El Diario in Juarez the leader, called “El Neto,” escaped along with 26 other inmates during a brazen at the prison. On Sunday morning the prison […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Biden says it’s his ‘intention’ to visit border before Mexico City trip

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — his first since taking office — in connection with his meeting next week in Mexico City with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters during a trip […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KTSM

Suspect in Christmas holiday homicides accused of killing aunt, girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested in connection with two murders over the Christmas holiday is accused of killing his aunt and his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by KTSM. Police arrested 33-year-old Gabriel Ramirez in connection with two fatal stabbings that happened on Dec. 25 and 26. He has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Memories of UTEP legend Chuck Hughes resurface after Damar Hamlin injury

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR for about 10 minutes on the field in front of both teams, a very filled Paycor Stadium, and a huge national television audience. Hamlin was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SpaceX rocket launch kicks off ambitious 2023 in space

On the heels of a record-breaking year, SpaceX kicked off the new year with its first rocket launch and landing of 2023. If Elon Musk has his way, this would be the first of nearly 100 launches for the rocket company this year, setting the pace for an ambitious year for private space companies.  A […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
KTSM

House Speaker Election Coverage: McCarthy seeks path to victory ahead of fourth vote

Wednesday marks the second day of the 118th Congress and there is still no Speaker of the House — or a clear path forward. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the required 218 votes on three consecutive ballots Tuesday to secure the gavel.  It’s been a century since the House required more than one […]
KTSM

House adjourns with no Speaker

The House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday without a Speaker after three ballots for the gavel found no candidate with the majority. Speaker nominee Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost 19 GOP votes on the first two ballots and 20 on the third ballot, leaving the conference in a stalemate on how to proceed. All 434 members […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy