Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
'The Queen of Memphis': Friends of Gangsta Boo remember the late rapper
Friends and fans of Gangsta Boo, an original member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, describe her as a pioneer whose name will live on forever following her death. ‘The Queen of Memphis’: Friends of Gangsta Boo remember …. Friends and fans of Gangsta Boo, an original...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Women say man in car follows them around
Marius Payton takes a look at the local headlines from around Middle Tennessee. The transmitter for the National Weather Service weather radio alert system is down for maintenance in Nashville. Metro Council to discuss entertainment bills. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Metro Council will discuss a bill that will create...
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
A Piece of Nashville Restaurant History is Closing
Arnold’s Country Kitchen, the meat and three located on 8th Avenue, will close this month. Arnold’s shared the news of their closing on social media. “Arnold’s Country Kitchen has been a forty-year journey for our family, far beyond what we could have ever imagined. There is no way for us to encapsulate in words our gratitude to Nashville. We’ve built so many lasting friendships and connections within our community, you are why we’ve worked so hard for so long. Arnold’s is much more than running a restaurant; to us it is hosting family each-and-every day. We’ve all had ups-and-downs through recessions and pandemics and time and time again you have stepped up to support us and uplift us. We truly cannot thank you enough. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you. We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey. This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. But for us now, we’re excited for an uncharted future. Thank you for making it all possible.” -Love the Arnold Family.
Grandfather of Iowa player killed in Nashville crash
Crews have began cleaning up Bicentennial Mall State Park after Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration Saturday night. Marissa Sulek takes a look at the latest Middle Tennessee headlines. Nashville's 911 center gets back-up computer system after Christmas Day bombing. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The bombing on Christmas day disrupted...
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
Remembering 7 remarkable Tennesseans who died in 2022
Nashville, being Music City and all, mourns its share of celebrities each year. In 2022 alone, we lost Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others. And there are the political figures, such as Honey Alexander, who have left their mark. But not every person who makes Nashville...
‘It’s a real mess’: Portland nonprofit forced to close after flooding
A nonprofit is struggling after a pipe burst and their building flooded, destroying a thrift store they run for the community.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
East Nashville women speak out claiming man drives around following them
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone. More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports...
Italian restaurant Casa D’Italia opens in Clarksville, with lasagna, chicken parm and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking for authentic, traditional Italian cuisine but don’t have time for a trip to Italy, Casa D’Italia in Clarksville has got you covered. The new restaurant is now open at 1345 Fort Campbell Blvd., offering fresh Italian dishes. They...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, TN hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville, …. Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville. https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/police-investigating-apparent-murder-suicide-at-downtown-hotel/. Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky. Trees downed after storms...
Portland firefighters deliver baby in couple’s garage
A Portland couple is thanking first responders who helped deliver their baby boy after they couldn’t make it to the hospital.
Metro Council set to have public hearing on Tree Canopy Bill
Metro Council will be taking up a bill focusing on protecting and growing trees in Nashville after a number of the city's trees have been removed through development.
