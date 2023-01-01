New Public Relations Advisory Council Prepares NCCU Students for Industry

Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents Wednesday morning about a threat that's being investigated at the school. "Because I want to keep you informed, I would like you to be aware of an incident that we are investigating," Mares said in a message sent to parents. "We recently discovered a threat to our campus that had been posted on social media. This has been reported to the Raleigh Police Department, and we are working closely with them and the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Security team to investigate."

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO