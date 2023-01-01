New Public Relations Advisory Council Prepares NCCU Students for Industry

Read full article on original website
Related
durhamtech.edu
‘It can change their legacy:’ Work-Based Education connects Durham Tech students to employers, Micara Lewis-Sessoms focuses growth on apprenticeships
Dr. Micara Lewis-Sessoms has led efforts in Work-Based Education at Durham Tech since 2007. The idea behind Work-Based Education was to connect students with employers while enrolled at the College so they could gain invaluable work experience before graduating and ensure their chosen career path was a good fit for them.
The 9 biggest developments in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in 2023
More cranes are coming to the Triangle's skylines in 2023, from our downtowns to our suburbs. Why it matters: The secret is out about our region — at least among developers taking advantage of the area's growing population and increasing economic might. We've rounded up some the biggest projects taking shape this year — from Raleigh's Warehouse District to Chatham County.Of note: This isn't an exhaustive list and construction timelines often change. American Tobacco Campus Phase II Description: Capitol Broadcasting is beginning its ambitious expansion of the American Tobacco Campus, demolishing the old University Ford property in downtown Durham to...
Triangle schools consider making changes due to ongoing bus driver shortage
School districts across the Triangle continue to face challenges with bus driver shortages, and some are considering making drastic changes to deal with this ongoing problem. On Tuesday, Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools (CHCCS) had eight routes impacted. On Wednesday, Bus 40 for Seawell Elementary School and Smith Middle do not...
Athens Drive Magnet High School investigates threat, racial slur found written on table
Principal Steve Mares of Athens Drive Magnet High School sent out a message to parents Wednesday morning about a threat that's being investigated at the school. "Because I want to keep you informed, I would like you to be aware of an incident that we are investigating," Mares said in a message sent to parents. "We recently discovered a threat to our campus that had been posted on social media. This has been reported to the Raleigh Police Department, and we are working closely with them and the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) Security team to investigate."
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County seeks applicants for planning board vacancies
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners seeks applicants for multiple vacant seats on the Planning Board. Interested residents should apply by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. The Planning Board advises the Chatham County Board of Commissioners on planning, zoning, and subdivision issues. The vacant...
cbs17
Racial slur, threat scribbled on table at Raleigh school under investigation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “The investigation is underway and we do have leads,” the principal of a magnet high school in west Raleigh told parents in an announcement on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came from Principal Steve Mares after a written threat, including a racial slur was...
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
Durham Mother Fights To Be Reunited With Her Children
Kelli Smith of Durham says she was originally going to spend a holiday on December 22 at home with her toddler children who have been in foster care for a little over three years. She looked forward to opening gifts, making them comfortable, and cooking her babies—now three and two years old—something to eat.
newsfromthestates.com
Monday numbers: the environmental impacts of the VinFast electric car factory in Chatham County
With stands of loblolly pine, rivers, creeks and expanses of farm fields, southeastern Chatham County feels like the country. But this neck of the woods is home to many polluting industries: Arauco, a wood products company with a history of air quality violations; the Shearon Harris nuclear plant; the former Brickhaven mine, where 7.3 million tons of coal ash is buried in lined cells; Duke Energy’s now-defunct Cape Fear coal-fired power plant and an associated STAR facility, which burns the old fly ash for use in cement.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
cbs17
Central NC welcomes 1st babies of 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many of us see New Year’s Day as a new start, and that’s especially true for those celebrating a brand new family member. Audra and Jake Ford weren’t expecting their daughter to arrive until next weekend, but little Juniper wasn’t waiting.
cbs17
Duke researchers’ pancreatic cancer treatment method shows promise in early studies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Pancreatic cancer is considered one of the most difficult cancers to treat, with a five-year survival rate of only 11 percent. Researchers at Duke University are trying to change that. They’re studying a new potential treatment. The research is still in the very early stages, but the results appear promising, so far.
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
WRAL
Hundreds say they bought tickets for event that never happened
Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went to check in at the promised registration site, Ugly Monkey Party Bar in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Hundreds potentially scammed out of tickets for Raleigh NYE bar crawl
RALEIGH, N.C. — It was advertised as "Raleigh's #1 New Year's Eve Bar Crawl." Hundreds of people bought tickets. But the event never happened, and now many are asking if they were scammed. Mitch McCoy said the first sign something was wrong, was when he and his wife went...
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021 and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
WRAL
North Carolina musician Paige King Johnson finds success in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh. Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh.
ABC11 Eyewitness News
Experts predict major slowdown for housing market in 2023
Real estate experts are anticipating a major slowdown in the housing market in 2023. Already in central North Carolina, homes for sale are staying on the market for longer than in previous months.
Comments / 0