newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for possession of cocaine, depressant drug in Derby Line
DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a man who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
nbcboston.com
Man With Autism Says Elderly Parents Wrote Indicted Contractor $800K in Checks Before They Died
Steven Kaldeck sat inside a Middlesex Superior courtroom and quietly tried to process the sight of William Pusateri standing in handcuffs and listening to the allegations of a 23-count criminal indictment. It had been nearly a year since Kaldeck had last seen the paving business owner at the kitchen table...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
nbcboston.com
15 Police Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Massachusetts' new POST Commission, a major part of police reform in the state, on Tuesday released the names of the first law enforcement officers it has suspended. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, established as part of a reform bill enacted in the wake of George Floyd's death, has been reviewing the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they could continue to wear the badge.
Crew Turned Boston Logan Airport, Others Into Personal Piggy Banks: DA
A New Jersey man accused of being the driver for a crew of thieves who swiped passenger's luggage filled with cash and jewels from Logan International Airport returns to court this week. Luis Arellano-Corrales, 30, of Paterson, is accused of working with a trio of thieves to steal a woman's ba…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts repeat convicted felon indicted on drug and firearm charges while on supervised release
BOSTON – A repeat convicted felon has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing a firearm, multiple rounds of ammunition and fentanyl intended for distribution while on federal supervised release. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 32-year-old Francisco Gabriel Diaz was indicted on one count...
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
Dominican man arrested for illegally reentering the United States
A Dominican man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly reentering the United States, as well as distributing fentanyl after being deported.
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
whdh.com
‘Solve it’: Mother of victim of deadly Mattapan shooting speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 33-year-old father of two who was shot and killed in Mattapan on New Year’s Day is calling on police to find the person responsible and the community to provide any tips they have. “Solve it, give us some kind of resolution,”...
Hull resident barricades self in house with gun, officers de-escalate situation, police say
HULL, Mass. — A Hull resident barricaded themself in their home with a long gun on Monday morning, resulting in a shelter-in-place in the community and a mutual aid response from several neighboring towns, police said. No injuries were reported. Police officers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation,...
Police: Man stabbed outside Market Basket during argument over parking space
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot in Chelsea on Monday during an argument about a parking space, authorities said. The stabbing victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. Before...
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
'Fly High Mol': 33-Year-Old Boston Father Of 2 Killed In New Year's Day Shooting
A Boston neighborhood is in mourning after a 33-year-old father of two children was shot and killed on New Year's Day, according to authorities. Jymaal Cox, of Mattapan, was found shot to death near 1601 Blue Hill Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Boston Police report. Respondi…
Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee
BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
Vehicle stolen with 2 kids inside recovered by Providence police
Police said the vehicle was stolen Monday night after it was left running outside a store on Pocasset Avenue.
Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
