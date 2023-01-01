ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for possession of cocaine, depressant drug in Derby Line

DERBY LINE — A 25-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Customs and Border Protection that a man who crossed into the United States from Canada was found to be in criminal possession of cocaine and a controlled depressant drug.
DERBY, VT
nbcboston.com

15 Police Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

Massachusetts' new POST Commission, a major part of police reform in the state, on Tuesday released the names of the first law enforcement officers it has suspended. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, established as part of a reform bill enacted in the wake of George Floyd's death, has been reviewing the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they could continue to wear the badge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges

The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam

With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for man who vandalized a Boston McDonald’s because he didn’t like his coffee

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shoving a bakery warmer off the counter causing it to smash at a McDonald’s in Roxbury. Officers responded to the fast food chain on Warren Street around 12 p.m. on December 29 and learned the suspect “became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
BOSTON, MA

