WRGB
Update: Boil Water order lifted for Saratoga Springs following water main break
Saratoga Springs — UPDATE: The boil water order has been lifted, according to heath officials with the city. Update: The City of Saratoga Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory after a significant water main break on Sunday morning, impacting most of the city residents. The advisory was put in place at noon on Sunday, and will stay in place for at least the next two days.
Spa City schools open amid citywide water woes
It will be business as usual for Saratoga Springs City Schools coming out of the holiday recess, despite a water main break forcing citywide boil advisories to start the new year.
