Saratoga Springs — UPDATE: The boil water order has been lifted, according to heath officials with the city. Update: The City of Saratoga Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory after a significant water main break on Sunday morning, impacting most of the city residents. The advisory was put in place at noon on Sunday, and will stay in place for at least the next two days.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO