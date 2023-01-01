ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Update: Boil Water order lifted for Saratoga Springs following water main break

Saratoga Springs — UPDATE: The boil water order has been lifted, according to heath officials with the city. Update: The City of Saratoga Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory after a significant water main break on Sunday morning, impacting most of the city residents. The advisory was put in place at noon on Sunday, and will stay in place for at least the next two days.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren Co. first responders recommended for funding

WARREN CO., N.Y. (News10)-Much of what’s left of $12.4 million in COVID relief funds in Warren County is expected to go to a new round of organizations, non-profits and first responders after the American Rescue Plan Act Committee in Warren County recommended them. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with one Warren County first responder who is […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saratogaliving.com

Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion

The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy