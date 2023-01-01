Read full article on original website
Area hospitals still require masks, most ditching health screeners at entrances
RUTLAND, Vt. — Some area hospitals in Vermont and New York will no longer have employees screening visitors before entering for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Across the country, medical institutions have been requiring patients, visitors and staff to wear masks ever since COVID became prevalent...
Update: Boil Water order lifted for Saratoga Springs following water main break
Saratoga Springs — UPDATE: The boil water order has been lifted, according to heath officials with the city. Update: The City of Saratoga Springs is under a Boil Water Advisory after a significant water main break on Sunday morning, impacting most of the city residents. The advisory was put in place at noon on Sunday, and will stay in place for at least the next two days.
Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
Cleaning the closet? The Collar City wants your clothes
The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you're getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.
Warren Co. first responders recommended for funding
WARREN CO., N.Y. (News10)-Much of what’s left of $12.4 million in COVID relief funds in Warren County is expected to go to a new round of organizations, non-profits and first responders after the American Rescue Plan Act Committee in Warren County recommended them. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with one Warren County first responder who is […]
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
Bomb Threat At Capital Region High School Disrupts First Classes Of New Year
A bomb threat disrupted the first classes of 2023 at a Capital Region high school, authorities said.The threat against both Albany High School and the Tony Clement Center for Education was called in to the Albany Police Department at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a school statement…
Free venison program in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Office for Aging, Inc. is offering roughly five pounds of free venison to those in need who live in Montgomery County. The program is limited to veterans of all ages and people aged 60 or older.
Albany shelter provides update on twice-abused dog
After Chance, an 8-year-old puppy, was brought to Out of the Pits in horrific condition late last month, the nonprofit found him a foster family.
Wilton woman overcomes 27 years of smoking
Turning 40 was a milestone for Kate D., as it marked the start of a tobacco-free journey.
Couple opens Building Kidz preschool in Queensbury
A national preschool that introduces performing arts into learning to enhance whole child development, Building Kidz School, is opening a Luzerne Road location. This will be the school's first location in New York State.
Haute Property: Trojanski Builders’ Secluded Saratoga Mansion
The dream of living in a mansion in the woods while still within Saratoga Springs city limits isn’t just a fantasy. For a cool $3.5 million, it could be a reality. “What’s not to love about this home?” says Rebekah O’Neil, the Howard Hanna real estate agent for 21 Rose Terrace, a modern farmhouse-style dream home located just beyond Wilton Mall. Custom designed by Saratoga-based Trojanski Builders, the three-story home (ready for winter with amenities such as radiant heat) has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and recently went on the market. “In addition to the indoor heated lap pool, I love the outdoor entertainment area for spring and summer, and the basement for fall and winter entertainment,” O’Neil says. “This house was made for hosting events and entertaining small or large crowds.”
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
New York State Police Ask for Your Help In East Greenbush and Valatie Area
Have you ever had something stolen from you? Wallet, purse, credit cards, anything of value? There is an immediate feeling of panic followed by the fear of losing your money and identity. Best thing to do is notify the police so the criminal will be caught right away. Well, sometimes these cases take months to sort out and occasionally the police ask the public for help.
Bootleggers awaits inspection to reopen
Bootleggers on Broadway in Troy has announced on their Facebook page that they are still in business, but pending more inspections they currently cannot open. They released the following statement-
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the Mexican-inspired food chain Bubbakoo's Burritos opened its newest New York restaurant location in Troy.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
How much money has the paper bag fee brought in for New York?
Summary : New York's plastic bag ban went into effect on March 1, 2020. Some local governments added a 5 cent per paper bag levy to their residents' supermarket bills. More than $8 million has been raised in the two years since the levy was introduced. The money has been used to purchase reusable bags for citizens and charities.
The Purple Pub expected to open online store
The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.
