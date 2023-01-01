ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

abccolumbia.com

Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Body Found in Lugoff Donation Box

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, on Saturday December 31st, the body of an unidentified person, possibly a female, was discovered in a clothes donation bin in Lugoff. Boan says it is possible that the body has been there for several months. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Boan...
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

2 children hurt in suspected DUI-involved crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that left two children hurt last Friday. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the crash on Ogden Road and found the suspect on the ground holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive at the time and was being treated by medical services; police said the child wasn’t restrained in a safety seat, and neither of them wore seat belts.
ROCK HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies while cutting tree outside his home in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on him while he was working outside his home. The Kershaw County Coroner's office says 911 received a call of an emergency at a home on Richardson Boulevard around 11:21 a.m. on December 29. The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard when the plant fell on him.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Newberry family without home after fire

WHITMIRE, SC (WACH) – A Midlands family is now without a home after a fire over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday at a home on Highway 66, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is helping the family by providing them with shelter, clothing and...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

WCTEL generates two tons of food donations

NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Body of missing diver recovered from Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The man who died after disappearing while diving has been identified. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says 54-year-old Paul Lloyd Lunsford entered the water near Lake Murray Towers to go diving around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. When he didn’t resurface a search began.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases

(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
