Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg Co. home destroyed by fire; American Red Cross providing aid to family
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A family in Orangeburg County is without a home following a fire on Dell Street Tuesday morning. Firefighters with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to a single-story home at around 11:30 a.m. to find 60 to 75% of it in flames. The home's roof had already collapsed when crews arrived.
WIS-TV
7 years later, mother of murdered Richland Co. man still seeking justice
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been seven years since the murder of Adrian Silva, and the case remains unsolved. Silva died on Jan. 3, 2016 after being shot on his motorcycle while riding home from a party on Longreen Parkway. WIS spoke with Silva’s mother, Maudistine Hathaway on...
abccolumbia.com
Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
WIS-TV
Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through two South Carolina counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been...
kool1027.com
Body Found in Lugoff Donation Box
According to Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan, on Saturday December 31st, the body of an unidentified person, possibly a female, was discovered in a clothes donation bin in Lugoff. Boan says it is possible that the body has been there for several months. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Boan...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
2 children hurt in suspected DUI-involved crash in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man from Rock Hill is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that left two children hurt last Friday. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the crash on Ogden Road and found the suspect on the ground holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive at the time and was being treated by medical services; police said the child wasn’t restrained in a safety seat, and neither of them wore seat belts.
SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.
Crews find body of missing Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
Man dies while cutting tree outside his home in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on him while he was working outside his home. The Kershaw County Coroner's office says 911 received a call of an emergency at a home on Richardson Boulevard around 11:21 a.m. on December 29. The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard when the plant fell on him.
wpde.com
SC man charged with felony after being accused of fleeing from NC authorities
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from South Carolina faces several charges, including one felony charge, after being accused of leading Western North Carolina authorities on a chase. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says on Dec. 25, 2022, Deputy Matthew Smith was patrolling the Jacktown Road area when...
wach.com
Newberry family without home after fire
WHITMIRE, SC (WACH) – A Midlands family is now without a home after a fire over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday at a home on Highway 66, according to the American Red Cross. The organization is helping the family by providing them with shelter, clothing and...
abcnews4.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
abcnews4.com
Woman mourns cousin killed in Darlington County apparent murder-suicide shooting
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man and a woman are dead Monday night following a situation on Gemini Drive off of East McIver Road just outside of Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Kadajah McKay, 25, was shot and her death has been ruled homicide, according to...
WCTEL generates two tons of food donations
NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
abcnews4.com
Body of missing diver recovered from Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The man who died after disappearing while diving has been identified. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says 54-year-old Paul Lloyd Lunsford entered the water near Lake Murray Towers to go diving around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. When he didn’t resurface a search began.
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
abcnews4.com
Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
