SASHA BANKS WON'T BE ALONE IN TOKYO THIS WEEK
As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago, New Japan Pro Wrestling is bringing Mercedes Varnado in for the 1/4/23 Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that Banks' WWE Women's Tag Team Championship partner Trinity "Naomi" Fatu is currently slated to be in Japan. Should Fatu appear in some fashion at Wrestle Kingdom 17, it would be her first appearance in wrestling circles since she and Banks walked out of a May 2022 WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping.
WHAT IS SET FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS OF NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV
Scheduled for the next few weeks of New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV:. Thursday 1/5 - IWGP Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 11 in 2017. Thursday 1/12 - IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23) Thursday 1/19...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM NASHVILLE, TN
WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event before Raw:. *Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke. *Shelton Benjamin pinned WWE NXT's Rip Fowler. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year this Wednesday 1/4 as they present Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, streaming live only on New Japan World. The event will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion...
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
WRESTLECON HOLDING FREE CONVENTION ROYAL RUMBLE SATURDAY IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Wrestlecon will present a free pop-up convention on Royal Rumble Saturday 1/28 at the Marriot Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas. Appearing at the gathering will be Sting, Trish Stratus, Diamond Dallas Page, Lita, Sean Waltman, Hacksaw Duggan, Lex Luger, Arn Anderson, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler, The Steiner and Matt Hardy.
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
LOOKING AT THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS YEAR'S ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA
It’s hard to believe we’re only a few months away from, not only WrestleMania, but perhaps the most important and historic wrestling event since WrestleMania 1. So much has happened over the last 12 months in the industry, and now we sit at the precipice of a new era. This is the first WrestleMania season ever to not involve Vince McMahon, the show’s creator and the man responsible for the past 38 broadcasts of the event. There is a new regime in charge that has already made subtle, yet important changes to the WWE presentation. For wrestling fans, this new and unknown scenario breeds a wide range of emotions, from tepid optimism, to staunch doubt, to unshakeable faith in the new direction. This year, the “Road to WrestleMania,” along with the event itself, will have more of an impact on the future of WWE’s business and the wrestling industry as a whole than anything that has taken place since WWE purchased WCW in 2001. This will, without any doubt, be the most important 4 month stretch in professional wrestling over the last 20 years. It’s important to understand why this time period bears so much significance, and it’s fair to wonder what the outcome of the next 4 months will be. The future of the entire industry is at stake, and it all falls onto one man’s shoulders: Paul Levesque.
TWO EXCELLENT MAIN EVENTS, SASHA BANKS ARRIVES & MORE: MIKE'S COMPLETE NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 BLOG
Welcome to my live, ongoing blogging coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 from The Tokyo Dome in - where else? - Tokyo, Japan!. This should prove to be an interesting show. Historically, it will go down as the first-ever show where contracted WWE, AEW and New Japan talents all work the same show. Obviously, here in the States the Sasha Banks stuff will have the lion's share of the interest, but I think they've put together a card worthy of the legacy of the Tokyo Dome and I expect a lot of good to great work up and down the card.
BIANCA BELAIR RECEIVES STITCHES FOLLOWING ALEXA BLISS ANGLE
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair took to Twitter to show several stitches to her face after the angle where Alexa Bliss turned heel and attacked her on Raw last night:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 TOMORROW, COMPLETE DETAILS
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year tomorrow, Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, featuring:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. *IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto.
MANDY ROSE MADE MORE BEING RELEASED BY WWE VS. ACTUALLY WRESTLING
Mandy Rose closed out 2022 with quite a happy new year. Fan Time, which hosts her personal subscription website, announced that the former WWE NXT Champion brought in a cool $1 million in December:. "Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ"
FIRST LOOK AT NEW WWE ACTION FIGURES, SAPOLSKY SEMINAR SELLS OUT AND MORE
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles posted the following video, looking at Mattel's WWE Elite Series 100 action figures:. Former WWE star Kalisto, now back to using his pre-WWE Samuray del Sol ring name, appeared today at DDT Wrestling in Japan to announce he was coming into the promotion this March.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac. *Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. *The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Hikaru Shida vs. Rusemev. *Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Pillars of Destiny. *Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy vs....
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES INCLUDING THURSDAY'S IMPACT TV LINEUP
Josh Alexander will shatter the Impact Wrestling Championship title reign record later this week. There is zero question he is in the middle of an incredible in-ring run, one that a lot of people are going to study in the years to come to improve their own in-ring work. He should be supremely proud of his accomplishments.
NWA POWERRR PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of NWA Powerrr, featuring Championship Series Semi-Final bouts:. *Angelina Love vs. Taya Valkyrie. *Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise vs. Samantha Starr & Kayla Kassidy. *EC3 & Carnage & Thrillbilly Silas vs. Odinson & Colby Corino & Joe Alonzo. *Missa Kate & Natalia Markova vs....
HOW SAMI SHOULD BREAK FROM THE BLOODLINE, SETH-CODY, PRICHARD IN WWE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Should WWE have pushed Jeff Jarrett to be a top star in 1999? I don’t know about getting the belt, but I think Jeff had this heat about him that could’ve gotten fans to want to pay to see Stone Cold or the Rock beat the crap out of him on a PPV like No Mercy. Did WWE leave money on the table by not elevating Double J to that level?
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM COVERAGE NOTE
For those who have asked (and due the Sasha Banks involvement, there is quite an increase in interest this year), PWInsider.com will have live, ongoing coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 tonight starting around 2 AM EST. James Kurokawa and myself will be bringing you coverage, thoughts,...
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network with the series back to live broadcasts:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews. If...
