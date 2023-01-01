ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinkhole opens up in Athens amid heavy rains, swallowing car

ATHENS, Ga. — The pounding rains that have caused flooding and traffic issues all around metro Atlanta claimed a car Wednesday as a sinkhole opened up on a road in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police posted photos of the incident on Facebook. They show a white sedan that at one point was straddling the sinkhole before evidently sliding into it.
