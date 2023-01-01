Alaska Anchorage will play face a Hockey East opponent for the second straight week when it plays at Maine Friday and Saturday. Alaska Anchorage is 4-5-2 all-time against Maine, and is 0-4-2 against the Black Bears in Maine. The last four games in the series have been played in Maine with Alaska Anchorage posting a 0-3-1 mark.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 23 HOURS AGO