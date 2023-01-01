Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
goseawolves.com
Seawolves swim south to face Wildcats, Nighthawks
THIS WEEK IN ALASKA ANCHORAGE MEN'S BASKETBALL... Thu., Jan. 5 – 6:30 pm AST – Big Bend CC Gymnasium – Moses Lake, Wash. Alaska Anchorage (7-5, 1-2 GNAC) at Central Washington (4-9, 0-4 GNAC) &. Sat., Jan. 7 – 5:30 pm AST – Johnson Sports Center –...
goseawolves.com
Hockey takes winning streak to Maine
Alaska Anchorage will play face a Hockey East opponent for the second straight week when it plays at Maine Friday and Saturday. Alaska Anchorage is 4-5-2 all-time against Maine, and is 0-4-2 against the Black Bears in Maine. The last four games in the series have been played in Maine with Alaska Anchorage posting a 0-3-1 mark.
goseawolves.com
Stav, Bygrave lead Seawolves at US Nationals
HOUGHTON, MICH. – Astrid Stav and Tuva Bygrave each finished in the top-10 among RMISA competitors in the 10-kilometer freestyle to lead the University of Alaska Anchorage at the US Cross Country Skiing National Championships Monday. Stav finished seventh in 29:53 with Bygrave eighth in 29:54. Pascale Paradis finished...
