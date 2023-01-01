Read full article on original website
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Roker Roundtable: Do you want Sunderland to have a good run in the FA Cup this season?
I’d be happy to make plenty of changes and give opportunities to fringe players. Given the injury issues we’ve had this season, I wouldn’t be disappointed to lose, just as long as the players who start get a decent run out. The FA Cup is great but at this point in time, it’s important to make sure that we don’t end up with any more key players picking up injuries.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Visitors miss out on chance to climb out of the relegation zone
TOM COLLOMOSSE AT VILLA PARK: Danny Ings stopped Wolves spoiling World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez's homecoming with a late equaliser to ensure this hard-fought derby ended all square.
How to watch Shrewsbury v Sunderland in the FA Cup
Sunderland are in FA Cup action against Shrewsbury this weekend, but how can you watch it?
Sky Blue News: Good Jack, Lock Up Rico, Coombs Strike, and More...
Manchester City have another busy week. This time it’s 2 matches in 4 days. The good news is that they are both against the same opponent, so preparation should be easier. Sky Blue News is back to get you caught up for City’s pair of tilts against Chelsea FC.
Nigel Johnson: BBC Radio Stoke's Stoke City commentator to retire at end of season
Commentator Nigel Johnson is to retire at the end of the season after 54 years with BBC Radio Stoke. The 80-year-old, who has covered Stoke City for 44 years in two separate spells, said he had been considering stepping away since last summer. "It's not been an easy decision to...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 231: Instant West Brom Reaction
Reading headed out for a post-Christmas road trip and came back with just a single point against Norwich and West Brom. Marc Mayo is joined by Ross Webber for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast, the show by Reading fans for Reading fans. Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The...
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss
A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The definition of insanity
What is there even to say at this point? Tottenham Hotspur returned from the World Cup and promptly picked up one point in two matches, sliding out of the top four and only widening the gap behind league-leading Arsenal. The issues are completely opponent-independent, and there is no fixture that feels easy.
January 6th - 8th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England
It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
Roberto Firmino Reportedly Leaning Towards Liverpool Extension
With Roberto Firmino’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation as to what might come next for the striker, with talk of everything from a new Liverpool deal to a move to Barcelona to retiring in Saudi Arabia. Despite recent...
