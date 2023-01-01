Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State overtakes Utah 35-21 in ‘dominant performance’ at the Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — In their last appearance as co-hosts for the season, football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle give a quick recap of Penn State’s Rose Bowl performance. Engle details that Penn State met and exceeded his expectations for the 2022-23 season, touching on high points from...
Digital Collegian
Pair of long touchdowns highlight offensive outburst in Penn State football's Rose Bowl win vs. Utah
Fireworks may have been sent off during the national anthem before the Rose Bowl started, but Nick Singleton and KeAndre Lambert-Smith set off fireworks of their own on the gridiron. Tied at 14-14, Penn State was backed up at its own 5-yard line to kick off the second half. After...
Digital Collegian
Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s 2023 Rose Bowl victory
PASADENA, Calif. -- Penn State defeated Utah 35-21 on Monday night, winning the 109th Rose Bowl game. Players, coaches and school officials celebrated and lifted the Leishman Trophy after the victory. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa were in attendance at the celebration, among other guests.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds transfer wide receiver in midst of Rose Bowl celebration
Penn State has more to celebrate after the Rose Bowl on Monday night. Former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter announced his transfer commitment to the Nittany Lions immediately following the team’s victory over Utah. After nabbing six touchdowns in 2021, Carter tallied 406 receiving yards and two touchdowns...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wallops Utah in 109th Rose Bowl behind explosive offense, stout defense
PASADENA, Calif. — It’d been six years since Penn State’s last trip to the Rose Bowl, a game that shifted the program on an upward trajectory despite the loss, only to return after ups and downs on the tail end of a combined 11-11 record over its previous two seasons.
Digital Collegian
Ji'Ayir Brown leads with huge game as turnovers push Penn State football's defense to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Ji’Ayir Brown, the player who’s always smiling, was smiling more than ever while taking in the Rose Bowl win, knowing that’d be the last time he was going to wear a Penn State uniform. Brown played like it was his final game and...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford ends 6-year Penn State football career as a Rose Bowl champion
PASADENA, Calif. — Near the front steps of Rose Bowl Stadium stood an 11-year old Sean Clifford, unaware that over a decade later he’d be playing in its confines, capping off a six-year Penn State career. As he held the Leishman Trophy on the postgame stage following his...
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl appearances have left lasting impact on Penn State football, even without successful history
When USC’s Matt Boermeester converted a 46-yard field goal to take home the 2017 Rose Bowl, disappointment was apparent on Penn State’s sideline. The made field goal ended a nine-game winning streak that spanned four months and included a Big Ten Championship victory. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 5 in the country and were just barely left out of the College Football Playoff after a controversial decision. The 2017 Rose Bowl was a chance to prove the committee wrong.
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford, Ji'Ayir Brown named Rose Bowl MVPs in final Penn State football game
In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively. Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards. Brown had an...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball cracks top 5 in AVCA preseason rankings
Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll. In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4. They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State. Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke wins National Rookie of the Month for December
Penn State forward Tessa Janecke has been named Rookie of the Month for December by the Hockey Commisioner’s Association. Janecke joins Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun as the only Nittany Lions to win the award. Janecke tallied three goals and six assists for nine points throughout the month of...
Digital Collegian
4 Penn State women's hockey players named CHA December players of the month
After a strong December, Penn State earned significant recognition in College Hockey America’s players of the month selections. The Nittany Lions went four-for-four, with junior forward Kiara Zanon, senior defenseman Izzy Heminger and junior goalie Josie Bothun being named the best at their positions for the month. Additionally, freshman Tessa Janecke was named December’s top rookie.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere, Kevin Wall earn conference recognition
Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week. The blue and white swept RIT last week, maintaining its perfect nonconference record of 12-0. Junior goalie Liam Souliere currently posts a .923 save percentage, having his best season so...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey forward Sophia Gladieux chosen as finalist for Honda Sport Award
Penn State’s Sophia Gladieux has been named a finalist for the NCAA’s Honda Sport Award. The junior forward totaled 23 goals and 49 points across her 21 contests this past season. The Honda Sport Award is given out to the best athletes across 12 NCAA-sanctioned women’s sports.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey holds strong in latest USCHO rankings
Penn State’s ranking stayed stagnant in the latest USCHO coaches poll. The Nittany Lions remain entrenched as the No. 5 team in the country following last weekend’s sweep of RIT. This sweep was the first time the blue and white had gone 2-0 against a ranked opponent all...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's hockey's Christian Berger gets checked into RIT bench, breaks door
Penn State’s return to action last Friday on the road against RIT brought a unique sight to the contest. Near the end of the first period, a routine body check laid down by RIT’s Tanner Andrew laid on Nittany Lion Christian Berger snapped the Tigers’ bench door off its hinges, stalling the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey sweeps weekly CHA honors after sweep of LIU
Penn State Women's Hockey claimed all four spots in this week's CHA players of the week. Junior forward Kiara Zanon scored three goals and one assist for four points on the week, taking home Forward of the Week. Senior defenseman Izzy Heminger had four assists this week against LIU, securing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts to bring back Mwenso and the Shakes for free events
Mwenso and the Shakes are returning to State College starting Jan. 17 to host various free public events. An "ensemble of Black roots musicians and performers" led by Michael Mwenso, according to a Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State release, the group is returning to State College after performing other events in the past.
Digital Collegian
Pennsylvania House of Representatives swears in representatives Scott Conklin, Paul Takac
Pennsylvania State Representatives Scott Conklin and Paul Takac were sworn in on Tuesday in Harrisburg, marking the beginning of the 2023-24 legislative session. Conklin will be representing the 77th district as he returns for his ninth term. According to a press release, Conklin said he's "honored" to “take this oath of office and to continue to represent the hardworking people of Centre County.”
Comments / 0