State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Digital Collegian

Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s 2023 Rose Bowl victory

PASADENA, Calif. -- Penn State defeated Utah 35-21 on Monday night, winning the 109th Rose Bowl game. Players, coaches and school officials celebrated and lifted the Leishman Trophy after the victory. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa were in attendance at the celebration, among other guests.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rose Bowl appearances have left lasting impact on Penn State football, even without successful history

When USC’s Matt Boermeester converted a 46-yard field goal to take home the 2017 Rose Bowl, disappointment was apparent on Penn State’s sideline. The made field goal ended a nine-game winning streak that spanned four months and included a Big Ten Championship victory. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 5 in the country and were just barely left out of the College Football Playoff after a controversial decision. The 2017 Rose Bowl was a chance to prove the committee wrong.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Sean Clifford, Ji'Ayir Brown named Rose Bowl MVPs in final Penn State football game

In their last college game, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and safety Ji'Ayir Brown were named Rose Bowl offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively. Clifford went 16-for-22 with 279 yards and two touchdowns, with one being a deep ball to wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for 88 yards. Brown had an...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball cracks top 5 in AVCA preseason rankings

Penn State's season is right around the corner, and the AVCA has released its preseason coaches poll. In the initial poll, the Nittany Lions have been placed at No. 4. They are placed behind Hawai'i, UCLA and Long Beach State. Penn State will kick off its season this Friday with...
Digital Collegian

4 Penn State women's hockey players named CHA December players of the month

After a strong December, Penn State earned significant recognition in College Hockey America’s players of the month selections. The Nittany Lions went four-for-four, with junior forward Kiara Zanon, senior defenseman Izzy Heminger and junior goalie Josie Bothun being named the best at their positions for the month. Additionally, freshman Tessa Janecke was named December’s top rookie.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere, Kevin Wall earn conference recognition

Penn State’s Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall were named two of the three Big Ten Stars of the Week. The blue and white swept RIT last week, maintaining its perfect nonconference record of 12-0. Junior goalie Liam Souliere currently posts a .923 save percentage, having his best season so...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey holds strong in latest USCHO rankings

Penn State’s ranking stayed stagnant in the latest USCHO coaches poll. The Nittany Lions remain entrenched as the No. 5 team in the country following last weekend’s sweep of RIT. This sweep was the first time the blue and white had gone 2-0 against a ranked opponent all...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Pennsylvania House of Representatives swears in representatives Scott Conklin, Paul Takac

Pennsylvania State Representatives Scott Conklin and Paul Takac were sworn in on Tuesday in Harrisburg, marking the beginning of the 2023-24 legislative session. Conklin will be representing the 77th district as he returns for his ninth term. According to a press release, Conklin said he's "honored" to “take this oath of office and to continue to represent the hardworking people of Centre County.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

