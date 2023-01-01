Read full article on original website
Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore shows off brutal pinky injury
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore’s season ended last month thanks to a lingering groin injury that landed him on injured reserve. But it turns out that he’s also dealing with what at least looks like much more gruesome injury. The 22-year-old second-year receiver showed off a left pinky that was contorted nearly 90 degrees from the knuckle in an Instagram story post on Wednesday. Though it’s unclear how the brutal injury was sustained or the extent of it, Moore appeared to be in Beverly Hills to have it looked at. Moore, whom Arizona drafted in the second round out of Purdue in 2021, had 41 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown in eight games before being placed on IR. He also missed the first three games of the season because of a hamstring injury. This season has been a disastrous one for the Cardinals (4-12), who also lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray for the season after he tore his ACL last month. Arizona will wrap up its year on Sunday against the 49ers.
Former Colt Dwight Freeney had help in reaching Final 15 for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – The numbers alongside Dwight Freeney’s name are a testament to the footprints he left during a 17-year career in the NFL. That usually involved him spinning past or bull-rushing a left tackle and harassing/sacking a quarterback, which translated into individual and team success. The 125.5 sacks, which rank 26th in NFL history. The […]
