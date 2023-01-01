Read full article on original website
ECSO searching for vehicle involved in double shooting near Gulf Beach Hwy.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700th block of Colbert Avenue, about a block away from Gulf Beach Hwy., in reference to a shooting. Yesterday, ECSO told WKRG News 5 three victims were shot. ECSO today said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
waltonso.org
TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago. A grand jury has indicted […]
Arab man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa Sheriff’s Investigators’ dedication leads to arrest in 2002 Homicide Case of 2-year-old child
Back in September 2022, 37-year-old Mary Liza was arrested in California on an OCSO homicide warrant for the 2002 murder of two-year-old Marselina Liza. The case was reopened after investigators decided to take a fresh look at the case and noticed something new. Captain David Allen said, “Why don’t we...
Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
ssrnews.com
Holley Man Booked for More than 71 Grams of Fentanyl
The day after two people died from Fentanyl overdoses at Rebecca’s Hollow Mobile Home Park in Holley, a Holley man was jailed after Santa Rosa deputies discovered more than 71 grams of Fentanyl during a traffic stop. To put the amount of Fentanyl deputies found into perspective, 2 milligrams...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
ECSO locates missing, endangered woman
UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
WEAR
Deputies: Suspects broke into Walton County church, caused $1,500 in damages
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two male suspects who broke into a church and caused $1,500 worth of damage. Deputies say the incident happened Tuesday at a church on Highway 83 in DeFuniak Springs. The sheriff's office posted video of the suspects...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
WEAR
Deputies: No evidence suggesting Pace wife acted in self-defense in fatal shooting
PACE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says there is no evidence suggesting a woman acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting of her husband in Pace. The shooting happened early Sunday morning at a Pace home in the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle. Chloe Davidson, 32, reportedly...
Florida woman allegedly left son alone with no food, in unsanitary home: SRCSO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving her son in unsanitary conditions with no food, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Marylnn Kim Brock, 37, was charged with child neglect on Jan. 1, 2023. According to deputies, on Dec. 7, […]
Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
