Pace, FL

waltonso.org

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Woman indicted for 2002 cold case murder

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A California woman is being charged with murdering her toddler 21 years ago, while they were living in Okaloosa County. Sheriff’s investigators had always considered the child’s death a homicide, they said they got their break in the case a little over a year ago. A grand jury has indicted […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
PACE, FL
ssrnews.com

Holley Man Booked for More than 71 Grams of Fentanyl

The day after two people died from Fentanyl overdoses at Rebecca’s Hollow Mobile Home Park in Holley, a Holley man was jailed after Santa Rosa deputies discovered more than 71 grams of Fentanyl during a traffic stop. To put the amount of Fentanyl deputies found into perspective, 2 milligrams...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO locates missing, endangered woman

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have found the endangered woman. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen early Tuesday morning. ECSO said the 19-year-old woman is 5’3”, 100 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. The […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL

