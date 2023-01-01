Nina Agdal and YouTube Personality Logan Paul Confirm Romance: ‘Love This Danish Delight’

New year, new love! Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are officially dating.

“2022, the beginning of me and you,” the supermodel, 30, captioned a Saturday, December 31, 2022, Instagram carousel of photos with Paul, 27.

In the snaps, Agdal and the YouTube personality cuddled at home and packed on the PDA . Paul, for his part, reshared his girlfriend’s post onto his Instagram Stories. “Love this Danish delight ❤️ ,” he wrote on Saturday, referring to Agdal’s native Denmark.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the WWE star were initially linked late last year, with Paul first posting loved-up photos of his girlfriend on December 11, 2022. “Lucky me,” he wrote at the time.

Agdal’s newfound romance comes months after Us Weekly broke the news that she was seeing What Do You Meme? founder, Ben Kaplan .

“They’re definitely together,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2022 , noting they had been spotted “canoodling” at the Los Angeles airport earlier that month. “They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy.”

While the duo never publicly addressed their relationship or alleged split, Agdal previously dated Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years.

“Everything is good,” the Agdal Method founder previously told Us in September 2019 of her romance with Christie Brinkley ’s 27-year-old son. “Oh, my God, well, we’re not perfect. No relationship is perfect, but I think we just have a really sincere love for each other, and we support each other, we respect each other and we just love each other!”

Us eventually confirmed Agdal and Brinkley-Cook’s split in November 2021 .

Amid her previous public breakups, the Don Jon actress, who briefly dated Leonardo DiCaprio , knows exactly what she wants in a romantic partner .

“If we have the same humor, we’re definitely going to get along and you will have a sweet spot in my heart,” she told W magazine in November 2016. “[Because] I love people that can laugh in good situations, bad situations and I just love weirdness. I’m all about embracing that!”

Agdal continued at the time: “I think it all comes down to a solid, good-hearted, smart, funny and happy man because if you have all of that, that’s all I want. So, I think you would be on the same page. [It’s] pretty simple.”

The “Impaulsive” podcast host, for his part, has previously been linked to Amanda Cerny, Chloe Bennet and Josie Canseco .

Scroll below to see cute pics of the new couple: