ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Pedestrian dies in San Jose collision on New Year's Eve

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNrBk_0k0TKTQu00

PIX Now 12:28

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal accident Saturday night that left a male pedestrian dead, according to authorities.

The incident happened Saturday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Forest Avenue and Redwood Avenue. Arriving officers discovered that a 2017 GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling westbound on Forest Avenue in the number one lane when it struck an adult male pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was walking across Forest Avenue outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was transported a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased soon after arriving.

According to police, the driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. There was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment on the driver's part. The incident was the 63rd fatal collision, and the 65th traffic death of 2022. It was also the 32nd pedestrian death of the year.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is encouraged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup driver sought in hit-and-run that injured Concord cyclist

CONCORD – Police in Concord are searching for a driver of a pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist last month.According to officers, the victim was traveling in the area of Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard around on 10:25 p.m. on December 21 when he was struck. Following the collision, the driver was last seen heading eastbound on Concord Boulevard.The cyclist, identified as a 57-year-old Concord man, was taken to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.On Monday, police released surveillance footage that was recovered of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver or gray 2000-2006 Toyota Tundra extended cab pickup. The pickup is believed to have minor damage in the front.Police said the pickup was seen in downtown Concord minutes before the collision.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Katan Nanthasiri with the department's Traffic Bureau at 925-671-5096, referring to case #22-13122.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

26-year-old dies from drug overdose on BART

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transport police officers and medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive man on a BART train at the Fremont Station around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the BART Police Daily Log. Officers said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent drug overdose. Officers said […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS News

Stockton police investigate shooting at E. Church, S. Stanislaus streets

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stockton on Monday night. The Stockton Police Department said at least one person was shot in the area of East Church and South Stanislaus streets. As of 9:50 p.m., officers were on the scene investigating. There was no information available on...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunmen rob Burligame resident after following him home, open fire after being confronted

BURLINGAME -- Police are looking for at least three armed robbers who apparently followed a victim to his Burlingame home to rob him, one of whom opened fire after a relative of the victim came to his aid.In a press statement Tuesday, Burlingame police said the robbery happened on December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. at a home on the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in the Burlingame Park neighborhood.The victim told police he had arrived home and parked his vehicle in the driveway when he was approached by three armed males wearing masks. The gunmen led the victim into...
BURLINGAME, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Police looking for missing teen last seen in Concord New Years morning

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 3, 2023) — Police and volunteer teams in Concord are looking for a missing teen, Damond Lazenby. The 19-year-old male’s car was found abandoned and still running under an overpass on the Port Chicago exit in Concord (near North Concord BART station) at 3 AM Jan. 1, 2023.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

New Year's Day shooting is Oakland's 1st homicide of 2023

OAKLAND -- A New Year's Day shooting in Oakland resulted in the city's first homicide of 2023, police said Monday.The shooting happened Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. along the 6900 block of International Boulevard. Oakland police said in press statement that officers patrolling the area were flagged down by people reporting the shooting.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said. He was identified as an Oakland resident. Shortly after, another gunshot victim identified as a Hayward resident arrived at a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. Investigators determined the man had also been shot on the 6900 block of International Blvd.Homicide investigators were still looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. The victim's identity was withheld pending family notification. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

73-Year-Old Pilot Injured in Plane Crash at Watsonville Airport

A woman was injured in a plane crash at the Watsonville Airport in Santa Cruz County Sunday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 3 p.m. The 73-year-old pilot suffered moderate injuries but is expected to be OK. She was the only one in the aircraft, Watsonville city officials said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz man killed by tree during storm identified

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Cruz man who was killed when a tree fell on top of him at Lighthouse Field State Beach during stormy weather was identified on Tuesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 72-year-old Gary Yules. The tree toppled to the ground at 1:30 p.m. on […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fremont police seek public's help in locating an at-risk senior man

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are seeking the public's help in locating a man who went missing from his adult care home on Tuesday. Trinh Duong is an elderly Asian man with Alzheimer's who is five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a black or blue jacket, jeans, and carrying a black backpack and black suitcase.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
105K+
Followers
28K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy