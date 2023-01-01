ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Malek Sherif

While relaxing in the tropics, Biden gives some serious thought to the subject, "To be or not to be (a 2024 candidate)?"

Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.
The Independent

GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid

A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
The Associated Press

Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE

