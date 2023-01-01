Read full article on original website
Related
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Biden outpaces Trump and Obama with 97 federal judicial nominees by end of second year
President Joe Biden has outpaced two of his predecessors with the confirmation of 97 judges by the end of his second year in office, with it achieving the most diverse nominees in history.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden
Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
President Biden tells Zelenskyy he was named TIME’s ‘Man of the Year’ during White House visit
President Biden revealed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president was named TIME Magazine's "Man of the Year" during a press conference at the White House.
While relaxing in the tropics, Biden gives some serious thought to the subject, "To be or not to be (a 2024 candidate)?"
Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.
Karl Rove: Democrats and Biden need a reality check over midterm performance
Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove claimed on Thursday that the Biden administration and Democrats needed a reality check about President Joe Biden's role in the midterm elections last month.
The Biden Challengers Who Could Fight Him for the Democratic Nomination
There are no clear front-runners for any potential primary challenge, although several names keep cropping up.
GOP congressman accuses Biden of ‘fooling himself’ on Ukraine aid
A Republican congressman contended ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress on Wednesay that Joe Biden was the biggest hurdle standing in between Capitol Hill and Washington approving more aid to Ukraine.In an interview with The Independent, Rep Brian Mast of Florida argued that it was not his party that presented the greatest resistance to sending more aid to Ukraine, but rather faulted a supposed lack of strategy from the Biden administration.“There’s a half-a**ed approach going on...what’s going on here?” Mr Mast remarked. “The president is doing the sort of, the guise of saying, ‘we don’t want to be...
Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
Donald Trump Speaks Out on Republican 'Turmoil'
A rift between Trump and Mitch McConnell has been growing, with the former president recently saying the veteran Republican "blew the midterms and everyone despises him."
