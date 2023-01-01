ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Camper catches fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a camper that caught fire early Wednesday in Fort Myers. Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the house. Fortunately, no...
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy