Rumors Hair Design still closed with Fort Myers Yacht Basin closure
Marcia Schwalm's hair salon on the water has served clients for 14 years. She now counts the days when she can welcome back her clients.
Camper catches fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a camper that caught fire early Wednesday in Fort Myers. Iona McGregor Fire District & South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the house. Fortunately, no...
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
Influx of people on Fort Myers Beach brings extra trash being left behind
An influx of people coming to Fort Myers Beach has been bringing extra trash thats getting left behind
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
The rabbits have returned to Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It appears one Southwest Florida artist has begun celebrating “The Year of the Rabbit” a little prematurely. That’s because outside of the Indigo Room in Downtown Fort Myers hangs a massive metal bunny. The same mysterious artists who hung multiple metal bunnies...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
Large fish kill found in Cape Coral Canal
A family was out on the Kuhn and Ceitus Canal in Cape Coral when they came upon a starling scene of dead fish in the water.
Hundreds of tourists spend New Years Day on devastated Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach is bouncing back in the new year. People from all over took to the sand, piling up parking lots and spending time under the sun. Even past prime sunset hours, the parking lot near times square had plenty of cars. “For me personally, just to see all...
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
One person hospitalized following Punta Gorda shooting
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — One person was brought to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday morning in Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda police immediately responded to the home in the area of East Helen Avenue after a man was shot in the thigh. Nearby schools were placed on a brief...
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Adopt Maple: Cute pup looking for loving family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Maple, a sweet and shy 1-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. Maples is a black mouth Cur mix who came to Gulf Coast Humane Society from LaBelle. Maples is a very sweet and calm dog. She is fine with other dogs and enjoys spending time outdoors.
Fort Myers Beach’s first FEMA trailer remains empty weeks after delivery
After days, weeks, and months of waiting, the first FEMA trailer is at Fort Myers Beach, but the man who is supposed to live in it says it is not ready yet. Jim Maloney lives just two houses down from where the FEMA trailer has been placed, and he has suffered, waiting 97 days for his own trailer.
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Naples traffic stop leads to the discovery of stolen handgun
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Collier County deputies discovered a stolen handgun when they made a traffic stop in Naples near Thomasson Drive and Dominion Drive. The deputies smelled marijuana from the car, but neither the driver or the passenger had medical marijuana cards. After searching the car in a probable...
Two men arrested for setting Bonita Springs home on fire
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Florida men face multiple charges in connection to a Bonita Springs house fire. Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the men got into a verbal altercation. One of them poured gasoline over the home and the other one lit it on fire. Orlando...
