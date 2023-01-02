ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham

 3 days ago

Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.

Durham police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard at around 2 p.m. after receiving calls about a drive by shooting outside of a business.

Upon arrival, police found one juvenile and four adults with gunshot wounds. According to police, the juvenile and one adult victim were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sam Elahi who owns the Subway where the shooting happened showed ABC11 the bullet holes in his building.

"We have 11 shots. Some of those through the door and they go through the back door," he said.

Elahi's employees and customers were inside when the shooting happened. He shared surveillance video that shows the moments gunfire erupted. Everyone inside the restaurant dropped to the ground.

"Please help. We are not feeling safe," he continued.

Outside of the store, blood stains, shattered glass and evidence markers paint the picture of a violent afternoon. A man who only wanted to be identified as Mr. Harris, walked up on the crime scene as he was headed to pick up groceries.

Harris has lived in the area for years and said he's tired of the violence.

"There is a lot of violence like that because when you're scared to walk down the street, what are you going to do? The first thing you do is get a gun to protect yourself because everybody else has got guns," he said.

ABC11 NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME & SAFETY TRACKER

Andre Hough was also hoping the new year would bring changes and slow the gun violence in Durham.

"They say the way you start the year is the way you end the year, so we might be headed for a bad cycle. Some people in this community need to come together and figure out what we need to do to bring the end of this," Hough said.

Elahi is also searching for a resolve.

"This shopping center always was a bad shopping center. But it wasn't like now, out of control.... We are losing business you know; I don't know what can I do," he asked.

Elahi also says there's usually large groups of young people that surrounds his building and other stores in the shopping plaza, and said he reached out to the owners of the shopping plaza for security to patrol as well as police requesting more police presence to prevent incidents like this.

Police said witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a dark-colored older model Honda sedan.

Controversial ShotSpotter program launches in Durham

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 Ext 29248 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.

Comments / 13

Cole Wurld
4d ago

now maybe the police will stop just watching them stand out there in front of the subway and the bus stop all day long... selling. can't even go inside to get a sandwich smh. it's ridiculous.

Reply(4)
5
 

