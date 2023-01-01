ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet

When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
pethelpful.com

Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
ARIZONA STATE
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
pethelpful.com

Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
TODAY.com

Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties

An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.

