Photos: Dogs in need of loving homes for New Year
Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
They need homes! 73 dogs and puppies taken in by Forsyth Humane Society
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies and they need your help to give them a home for the holidays. Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division responded to a call for help from a community member on Tuesday and ended up bringing 73 dogs and puppies to the Forsyth Humane Society.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
Dog Breaks Hearts As He Receives German Shepherd Puppy To Ease Anxiety
During the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that 23 million American households adopted a pet.
Owner Angry at Husband Saying It's Time to Put 17-Year-Old Dog Down Dragged
The 17-year-old dog was no longer leading a happy life, according to the Mumsnet commenter.
42 dogs in limbo following rescue from 'terrible conditions' in Lakewood house
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Footage obtained by 3News shows the first moments after one of the 42 dogs found in a Lakewood home were brought outside. The video was captured by Stefanie Valentic, who helped report this case. "I came across these two beagles in Kamm's Corner about mid-August," Valentic...
Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
