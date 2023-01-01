Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Burglar arrested at singer Billie Eilish’s family home in Los Angeles
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a person for burglary Thursday night at the Highland Park home belonging to the family of pop star Billie Eilish. Calls about the incident along North Avenue 57 came in at around 9:15 p.m., according to LAPD. That call came from a...
KTLA.com
Video: Huntington Beach bicyclist swamped by spray from CalTrans truck
The heavy storm from earlier this week may have left, but high surf remains, and one bicyclist in Huntington Beach learned the hard way that there’s still plenty of standing water in Southern California. On Friday, the cyclist was riding on a path alongside a roadway when a CalTrans...
KTLA.com
Stockpile of assault rifles, parts, ammo and other guns confiscated in Studio City: LAPD
The Los Angeles Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized a large cache of assault rifles, other firearms and ammunition in Studio City on Wednesday. The seizure began with the investigation of an assault with a deadly weapon — in this case, a firearm — on...
KTLA.com
Boulder, mudslide prompts closure of portion of Topanga Canyon
Officials with the California Highway Patrol on Thursday evening announced that a portion of Topanga Canyon, from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, is closed until further notice due to a traffic hazard. The hazard in question is a large boulder that made it onto the roadway, along with...
KTLA.com
2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry
Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
KTLA.com
2 men arrested on charges of identity theft, possession of stolen mail in Thousand Oaks
Two men have been arrested and face several charges, including conspiracy, identity theft and possession of stolen property, after a traffic stop led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The stolen property was discovered after a sergeant...
KTLA.com
24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies
A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
KTLA.com
Authorities asking for public’s help locating critical missing 72-year-old man in Orange County
Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 72-year-old man who is visiting from Vietnam. Thuan Van Nguyen was last seen Thursday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. as he was leaving his family’s residence, walking westbound on Orangewood Avenue toward Western Avenue in Stanton.
