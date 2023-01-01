ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Boulder, mudslide prompts closure of portion of Topanga Canyon

Officials with the California Highway Patrol on Thursday evening announced that a portion of Topanga Canyon, from Pacific Coast Highway to Grand View Drive, is closed until further notice due to a traffic hazard. The hazard in question is a large boulder that made it onto the roadway, along with...
TOPANGA, CA
KTLA.com

2 teens rescued after crash leaves car hanging over wash in City of Industry

Two teens were rescued Wednesday after an accident left their vehicle dangling precariously over the edge of a wash in the City of Industry. Jennifer Torres, 18, and her friend, Ehaina Garcines, were driving through Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue when, according to Torres, the driver of a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn in front of them.
CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies

A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy